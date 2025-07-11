Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Democrats are 'Idiots'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 11, 2025 10:00 PM
Paul Morigi/AP Images for JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon didn’t hold back this week, slamming Democrats as “idiots” and accusing them of being completely out of touch with the realities facing everyday Americans. In a candid rebuke that’s picking up steam through political and financial circles, Dimon called out the party’s elitist policies and tone-deaf messaging. 

During an event in Ireland on Thursday, Dimon criticized Democrats, saying they focused too much on pushing their woke DEI agenda and not enough on real-world policies. 

"I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they are idiots. I always say they have big hearts and little brains. They do not understand how the real world works," Dimon said. "We all were devoted to reaching out to the black community, Hispanic, the LGBT community, the disabled — we do all of that. But to the extent, they gotta stop it. And they gotta go back to being more practical. They’re very ideological." 

He also urged New Yorkers not to vote for Zohran Mamdani, the self-described socialist who won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor last month. The head of the country's bank warned that Mamdani was more of a "Marxist" than a socialist, citing his campaign promises, which include a rent freeze, free buses, and city-owned grocery stores. He argued that Mamdani is pushing "the same ideological mush that means nothing in the real world."

"He's more of a Marxist than a socialist, and now you see these Democrats falling all over themselves saying, 'Well, he’s pointing out some real problems, affordable housing and grocery prices," Dimon continued. 

According to reports, to attempt to quell concerns regarding his policies, Mamdani is planning to attend an event hosted by the Partnership for New York City, whose board includes Dimon. 

However, Dimon is not the only one warning of the dangers if Mamdani is elected to run New York City-- he's just the latest. 

Meanwhile, a group known as "New Yorkers for a Better Future Mayor 25" is aiming to raise $20 million to fund an aggressive campaign against Zohran Mamdani. This independent expenditure group is made up of wealthy New Yorkers—mainly financiers, real estate moguls, and political figures like Bill Ackman and Rudy Giuliani. Backed by a powerful coalition of big-money donors, the effort is heavily supported by Wall Street elites and real estate interests.

