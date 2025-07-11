VIP
We're Not Doing 'Tolerance' Anymore
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 11, 2025 3:30 PM
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson got brutally exposed twice by her colleagues for being out of her depth. Sure, some could say, ‘Well, of course, the conservative wing would slam her opinions.’ Before they both passed, Justice Antonin Scalia did this often to his friend and colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Yet, this has a different flavor. Amy Coney Barrett came within inches of calling her mentally challenged, later Sonia Sotomayor also pretty much said Jackson was ahead of her skis in the dissent on Trump’s cuts to the federal workforce.

So, when Ms. Jackson said she’s worried about our democracy, and that it keeps her up at night, I must laugh. The most constitutionally illiterate justice on the Supreme Court is concerned about something that she can’t grasp. That’s not me saying it—that’s her colleagues who torched her for not opining on what’s in front of them or refusing to dabble in the legalese, which would expose that Justice Jackson is a proponent of an imperial judiciary, which is anti-democratic. 

Jackson mentioned her ‘democracy is falling’ remarks at an Indianapolis Bar Association dinner this week (via WaPo): 

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Thursday that the “state of our democracy” keeps her up at night, echoing a theme that has animated some of her recent public appearances and fiery dissents from recent decisions. 

“I’m really very interested to get people to focus, and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government,” Jackson said. 

The nation’s first Black female justice and the most junior member of the court did not elaborate on the point, which came during a wide-ranging, live-streamed discussion with U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson at an event sponsored by the Indianapolis Bar Association in Indiana. 

Yeah, I’m not taking this seriously from someone who got torched by her colleagues, on both sides, for shoddy opinions that showed she doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing. 

