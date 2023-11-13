Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source
Tipsheet

Sickening: How Some 'Pro-Palestine' Agitators Marked Veterans Day Weekend in NYC

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 13, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Over Veterans Day weekend, so-called "pro-Palestine" demonstrators in New York City engaged conduct such as shutting down Grand Central Station and ripping down American flags from city property.  As you watch the clip, you'll recognize that this wasn't some random person going rogue and acting in a manner that most of his fellow protesters objected to.  No, this is a man destroying Old Glory while the mob around him loudly cheers.  It turns out this particular culprit was a teenager who's since been arrested, along with several other Hamas supporters, including one man charged with assaulting a police officer. 

The symbolism here is self-explanatory, as is the approving roar of the crowd:


Masked figures, ripping down American flags — in America — as a symbol of ongoing solidarity with genocidal Jew killers. Understand what this is: It's a coalition of anti-American, anti-Western, anti-enlightenment, anti-civilization leftists, garden variety Jew haters, terrorism sympathizers and supporters, and Islamists.  Some of these categories overlap.  Here's a representative outburst from one member of the Hamas coalition, in the streets of Miami:


Pro-genocide conniptions from backers of genocidal terrorists.  Repugnantly on-brand.  How are those kids likely to turn out, by the way?  Here's that deranged woman's sister in solidarity delivering a very similar message over in London, where Hamas fans flooded the streets on a day that's typically reserved for remembering Britain's war dead.  People like this celebrate death:

It's what Hamas' spokespeople say on international television, and it's what many of their cheerleaders in the West also believe, as revealed in moments of agitated candor. Jews are fearful for good reason. Anti-Semitic hate crimes have recently quadrupled. In New York City, a massive spike in such crimes have overwhelmingly targeted Jews.  The White House seems fixated on 'Islamophobia.'  And an American institution has reportedly decided not to punish flagrant rule violators on campus because doing so could jeopardize their immigration status.  Because they're pro-Hamas foreign nationals, they're getting unique insulation from the consequences of their actions, as a special protected class in the 'progressive' mindset.  This is where we are as a society, and what we are up against: 

According to a statement by the group 'The MIT Israel alliance and its supporters,' students from the group 'Committee Against Apartheid' which organized the protest have repeatedly harassed MIT staff members and students for being Jewish...The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has acknowledged that the reason it did not follow through with threats to suspend students participating in an unauthorized anti-Israel protest this week was its concern that they could face deportation because they were not U.S. citizens.

"Jewish students were told not to enter MIT through the main lobby on Thursday due to concerns for their physical safety. "  And the (apparently foreign) disruptors are being explicitly protected by the school.  And these are the people with whom the 'free Palestine' crowd is making common cause -- people who hate Jews more than they value the lives of their own children and grandchildren.  Israel is up against a sick, sick culture of death:

"We will never grow tired of Jihad." They won't stop telling us what they want, and what they intend to do.  Many of their supporters do not deserve the benefit of the doubt.  And their opponents must take this threat as seriously as Israel does.  Part of the problem, of course, is Western media outlets running interference for the terrorists, willfully playing into their clumsy, evil propaganda stunts:


It's not "convenient," you ghoul. It's extremely damned inconvenient for the Israelis, who want to eliminate terrorists and avoid civilian casualties.  Hamas embeds their terrorism operations inside the most sensitive civilian sites for this exact reason.  They always have.  They want to make it as hard as possible for Israel to avoid collateral damage, happily sacrificing their "martyrs" for the cause, while maximizing the chances that furrowed-brow British newscasters will frame Israel as the guilty party.  This man was happy to oblige, devoid of any sense of moral clarity.  If he's genuinely revolted by what's happening, he'd place the onus exactly where it belongs: Entirely on Hamas.  Instead, we get this sort of garbage, necessitating the strong pushback he received from his guest.  The journalist seems aghast by the notion that Hamas turning sensitive civilian cites into terrorism centers transforms those terrorism centers into legitimate targets.  Again, his issue is with Hamas, not Israel.  And as for his blustering about the sanctity of United Nations facilities, I'll remind you that Hamas has exploited UN properties for years, in order to kill Jews (much of the UN probably approves).  And I'll leave you with this:

I mean, look at this.  As I said, a sick, sick culture:


Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

