The Corrupt, Anti-Semitic, Immoral United Nations Strikes Again

On Friday, Matt covered a vote by the United Nations General Assembly, which was overwhelming, in favor of a pro-Hamas 'ceasefire' the conflict. Israel will rightly ignore this toothless resolution, of course, but it was a typical and disgraceful display nonetheless. As Israel enters a new phase of its defensive war against the genocidal maniacs who run Gaza, any demands for a cessation of hostilities, or however the verbiage is dressed up, are a gift to Hamas -- full stop. This is the appropriate, simple, and accurate response to calls for a ceasefire:

There was a cease-fire. Then Hamas sent a small army of murder squads into Israel to kill as many innocent people as possible. https://t.co/QJfWEn518t — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) October 28, 2023



The worse-than-useless moral idiots and bigots at the United Nations gave the terrorists cover anyway with this vote, in which the United States cast one of the few dissenting votes:

LIST OF SHAME: These EU countries just joined 🇮🇷Iran, 🇸🇾Syria and 🇷🇺Russia in voting for a resolution that fails to name Hamas or specifically call for release of hostages.



🇧🇪Belgium

🇫🇷France

🇮🇪Ireland

🇱🇺Luxembourg

🇲🇹Malta

🇵🇹Portugal

🇸🇮Slovenia

🇪🇸Spain



+🇨🇭Switzerland, 🇳🇴Norway pic.twitter.com/R1jzMof7vM — UN Watch (@UNWatch) October 27, 2023



In a separate vote, the General Assembly failed to pass a resolution condemning Hamas, the evil perpetrators of the October 7th massacre of Jews who use the primary hospital in Gaza as their terrorist headquarters. When the threshold for passage wasn't met, the jackals who defeated it actually burst into applause, celebrating their degeneracy:

Moral Catastrophe: The U.N. failed to condemn Hamas after vote fell short of the two-thirds majority required. pic.twitter.com/xDlIEisODH — UN Watch (@UNWatch) October 27, 2023

BREAKING: The United Nations General Assembly just voted on an amendment to condemn the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas.



It failed to get a 2/3 majority to pass with 55 countries voting against and 23 abstentions.



Ambassadors even applauded after it failed. pic.twitter.com/MwgJcyqojn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2023



Incredibly, a number of nations with citizens currently being held hostage by Hamas abstained or voted no. Opponents included a who's who of global villains and miscreants, like Cuba, China, Qatar Russia, Syria -- and, of course, Iran, which funded and helped plan the slaughter. The United Nations is a den of anti-semites and anti-Israel fanatics, many of whom also hate America. Its institutions are cartoonishly broken. Its leader quasi-justified the Hamas slaughter. This woman has the right idea, I'm afraid:

BREAKING: 🇨🇿 Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová has just called to leave the UN for cheering Hamas terrorists. “Exactly 3 weeks ago, Hamas murdered over 1400 Israelis, more victims for their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered in the US on… pic.twitter.com/ocfqKmtrQw — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 28, 2023



Why should American taxpayers continue to do the heaviest lifting to prop up this moral abomination? On the heels of killing and targeting our people, one of Iran's top leaders just showed up on our own soil to threaten us further, using the United Nations as a platform. Why continue to lend this organization any wholly-undeserved credibility at all? "The Trump administration sharply reduced funding to some UN agencies, but President Biden has largely reversed those cuts." Seems like the Trump administration was right. More than ever, I'm open to the concept of booting the UN out of New York and auctioning off that extremely valuable land. We could wield our permanent power on the (only mostly useless) Security Council in Geneva, or wherever the new headquarters would move. The UN's glaring double standards and obsession with Israel is a hallmark of rank anti-Semitism. Much like this is, too:

Assad, Hezbollah and Russia killed in six years thrice as much as were killed in a century of Arab-Israeli conflict.

How many in London protested deaths of Syrians? 10? 100 people?

Humanity-on-Demand, aka antisemitism. https://t.co/vihWPt1fD4 — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) October 28, 2023



These people don't care about Muslim lives, or Palestinian lives. They care about hating Jews and destroying Israel. And some of their staunchest allies in this eliminationist zeal are Western "intellectuals:"

“The military action that begun on Oct. 7…”



“The events of Oct.7 …”



They think we are stupid.



They aren’t horrified in the least by the most sadistic terror attack in recent memory and the greatest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. https://t.co/FnGf1mRGJ8 — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) October 29, 2023



They actually called Hamas' mass murder, rape, and kidnapping of Jewish civilians a "military action." Absolute ghouls. This is an excellent refutation of the false "occupation" talking point repeated ad nauseam by Israel haters:

Hamas Charter pic.twitter.com/usCzAHelhj — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 29, 2023

A fact that goes missed: In the Palestinian state in Gaza there was no Israeli “occupation” whatsoever. Not one inch. Not one Israeli soldier or civilian. In 2005 Israel officially left the entire Gaza Strip to the very last inch. We pulled out ALL Israelis and ALL IDF soldiers. We pulled back to the 1949 borders. At first, we applied no blockade or siege. We handed the keys over to the Palestinian authority.At that point they had an opportunity to turn Gaza into an amazing and beautiful state. A Singapore with beautiful beaches, hotels, tourism, business and culture. They chose otherwise. A majority of Palestinians voted Hamas whose explicit goal is to destroy Israel. Hamas won both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria (aka “the West Bank”). They began shooting rockets from their new state into Israel. Tens of thousands of rockets killed children and citizens of Israel, ever since.

THEY CHOSE DEATH FOR JEWS OVER LIFE FOR PALESTINIANS. Their goal has never been to live side-by-side Israel, but to destroy Israel. For the past 20 years Israelis hoped again and again that our neighbours seek happiness for their families and this will ultimately moderate them. We Israelis believe in the inherent goodness of humans. We were wrong. Dead wrong. This is the tough reality we’re facing. This is a battle between an ideology of life and one of death. We say “le-Haim” - to life. We say “Shalom” - peace. They say “itbach el yahud” - slaughter the Jews. This is our reality of 2023. Let me be clear: all Israelis, wall-to-wall are now united to bring total defeat to the terrorists agents of death. Life will prevail over death. Please don’t try to stop us, because we won’t until we win.

I'll leave you with a few more examples of UN-level sickos tearing down hostage posters, followed by what has to be the feel-good video of the month:

A Palestinian supporter used a knife to tear down one of the posters featuring the kidnapped victims in Gaza. I asked why he did it and he said “Cause f*ck Israel.” His friends tried to prevent me from filming the act. pic.twitter.com/8dCm4dVwHS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2023

Are those scissors in his hand? That would suggest he didn't merely see hostage posters and tear them down in a morally-depraved, impulsive rage; he actually made a plan to methodically remove the posters. Psychotic. https://t.co/tGSEOgVOFf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 29, 2023

⚠️ language - antisemite in NYC confronted by non Jews after he’s caught tearing down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/Bcni0Tlwth — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 27, 2023



Might I nominate these guys to help construct whatever replaces the UN building on the east side of Manhattan?