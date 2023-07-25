Hmm: White House Tweaks Talking Points on Previous Biden Scandal Denials

Yesterday, we walked you through new revelations and allegations swirling around the Biden family enrichment scheme, focusing on two pieces: (1) Margot Cleveland's ball-advancing story about some of the allegations by a confidential FBI informant in that FD-1023 form having been corroborated, then apparently ignored by the primary Hunter investigation, and (2) Miranda Devine's article previewing forthcoming Congressional testimony that will further explode a key claim Joe Biden has made on multiple occasions. We embedded this video in our last post, the last 22 seconds of which contain a montage of then-candidate Biden offering blanket denials of having engaged in any discussions about, or having any knowledge of, his family members' foreign business dealings. "I have never discussed with my son, or brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their business, period:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Categorical and unequivocal. Airtight. And, apparently, very false. In addition to previously-established reasons why these assertions appear to be lies, Devine's reporting states that one of Hunter Biden's longtime best friends and business partners is preparing to testify that he personally witnessed at least two dozen business-related phone conversations between the father and son. I predicted that Biden's defenders will likely downplay this testimony as the desperate spin of a convicted fraudster and criminal. But former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy pointed out on my radio show and elsewhere yesterday that in addition to landing on Burisma's board with his buddy Hunter, Devon Archer also once served as Vice Chairman of finance for John Kerry's failed 2004 presidential campaign. In other words, he's a connected, longstanding player in Democratic politics. That history may make it awkward or hard for Congressional Democrats to assail him as some GOP pawn -- just as it's difficult to level that smear at the gay, registered Democrat IRS whistleblower who testified last week.

As for Biden's oft-stated disavowal of any knowledge of, or conversations about, his family's foreign business dealings, Archer's upcoming comments under oath would drive another stake through the heart of those claims' truthfulness. The White House is adjusting accordingly. The rhetorical, lawyerly sleight of hand here isn't subtle:

White House @PressSec says Biden "was never in business with his son" but does not actually say whether he was put on speakerphone when Hunter was conducting business and introduced to partners. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 24, 2023



Megyn Kelly places an array of previous Biden (and Bidenworld) denials side-by-side with the new, slippery verbiage from Jean Pierre:

Aug 2019: Biden: “I have never discussed, w/my son or my brother … anything having to do w/their businesses.”

Sep 2019: Biden: I have “never spoken” to Hunter about his “overseas business dealings.”

2022: WH press sec Psaki is asked: Does the President stand by that claim?… https://t.co/cgpyQILp8w — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 24, 2023



'Never discussed anything business-related with Hunter, period' is not even in the same zip code as 'never in business with Hunter.' Adding to the insulting obnoxiousness of this response is the manner in which the White House press secretary feigns a weary annoyance about having to answer the same question "a million times," commenting that her answer wouldn't change. But that's the whole point. The new, parsed answer has, in fact, changed quite a bit from what Joe Biden said over and over again. Her predecessor at that very same podium affirmed the previous version of the answer as recently as last year. The new formulation is more open for interpretation and technicalities (what really constitutes being in business with someone, etc). But Biden's prior statements left no wiggle room, so they're trying to abandon them like they never happened. It very much looks like Biden lied brazenly about this important issue, which raises obvious and serious questions about what else he may be lying about on this front.

Also, could "the big guy" get sizable segments of overseas payments (as has been alleged, with some supporting evidence from emails and messages) flowing into his family's coffers, and talk on the phone repeatedly with his family's foreign business partners, without being "in business" with the people doing most of the legwork? And if the FBI's informant is telling the truth in that FD-1023 form, and Joe Biden really did receive a $5 million bribe for a US foreign policy quid pro quo in pursuit of personal financial enrichment (he did, in fact, secure the desired outcome of the alleged bribers after all), would that quality as being "in business"? The White House won't entertain any questions about any of this. They just shoot dirty looks at people who dare to ask and refuse comment. Asked and answered. Nothing to see here. Don't pay any attention to this. And the press seems generally inclined to do just that, as one network Sunday show anchor effectively recommended on-air a few days ago. As the story finally heats up with growing evidence and credible witnesses, Face the Nation's host wonders if Republicans should just move on:

CBS’s @MargBrennan urges Republicans to “move on” from Hunter Biden. The media never moved in. To @GovChristie on @FacetheNation: “I was wondering, after this plea happens, if would you advise your party to move on?” Christie: “No.” pic.twitter.com/MPA1VCdF19 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) July 23, 2023



Notice the impatient sounds and follow-up jab after Christie scores multiple points in his response, suggesting that because David Weiss was a Trump appointee (endorsed by both of Delaware's Democratic Senators, incidentally), none of these substantive criticisms or questions are worth pursuing. It's sometimes hard to distinguish between Democratic comms staffers and journalists, given how similar their worldviews and talking points tend to be. I'll also point out whose who've decided there's nothing to the Hunter/Joe Biden foreign business or bribery allegations are many of the same people who were (or still are!) adamantly convinced of the debunked 'Russia collusion' hoax, and who confidently and wrongly rejected the Hunter Biden laptop as 'Russian disinformation' ahead of the last presidential election. At the very least, their news judgement and nose for the truth should be considered badly compromised. I 'll leave you with my thoughts on these subjects from last night's panel:

Team Biden believes it can get away with gaslighting about what the president said & simply refusing to engage on the subject entirely, even as significant new developments arise. Why do they believe that, journalists? pic.twitter.com/yjb2PsGpX4 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 25, 2023



