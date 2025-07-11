Deputy FBI Director Bongino Considers Resigning After Explosive Clash With AG Bondi Over Epstein Files

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly weighing resignation as fallout over the Epstein files continues to shake Washington. Sources close to the matter say Bongino is frustrated with the internal handling of the case amid a major clash between the FBI and the Department of Justice. The news follows an alleged tense clash earlier this week between Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein case. Bondi had publicly promised to release Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, claiming the file was on her desk. But she later backtracked, admitting no such list exists. The alleged dispute intensified after a 10-hour video related to the case was released, with one minute of footage mysteriously missing.

Advertisement

According to reports, Bongino is reportedly outraged over Bondi's handling of the case, leading him to apparently take a leave of absence this week after clashing with the attorney general.

BREAKING: Deputy Director Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning after being OUTRAGED over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files release, according to multiple reports.



Laura Loomer is reporting that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has… pic.twitter.com/XwQcmT23Vn — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 11, 2025

Some insiders speculated that Bongino had resigned, but administration officials told the press he remains in his position. According to Axios, two sources familiar with the situation said Bongino had grown increasingly frustrated with Bondi’s management of the Epstein investigation, particularly after she publicly promised disclosures about a supposed “client list” that ultimately never materialized.

“Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn’t end on friendly terms,” one source told the outlet.

🚨BREAKING: Per Axios, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has clashed with AG Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein case files and took this Friday off of work. Deputy AG Todd Blanche has denied the reports of feuding between the FBI and DOJ. pic.twitter.com/LNTHeTqJI9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 11, 2025

Additionally, sources close to the DOJ reveal that FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly also wants Bondi removed and may consider resigning if Bongino departs. There are apparently further frustrations over other documents Bondi has yet to release.

However, according to Fox News, Bondi and Patel have "every intention to stay and serve."