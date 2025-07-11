Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself
VIP
I'm Not Doing 'Tolerance' Anymore
This School Tried to Trans His Kid. Now He's Suing.
Trump Issues Brutal Threat to Senate Republicans Who Oppose DOGE Spending Cuts
Mahmoud Khalil Is Suing the Trump Administration. Guess How Much He's Seeking in...
Remember the 300K Missing Migrant Kids? Homan Reveals How Many Have Been Found.
'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents
Washington Post CEO Has a Message for Staffers As the Outlet Heads in...
State Department Tells Employees Mass Layoffs Are Coming Soon
VIP
The Left Falls Silent After Learning Massive White House Flags Were Funded by...
VIP
Here’s Why the Defense Department Withdrew the Nomination of This Admiral
There’s More Details About America's Largest Teachers Union's Blatant Antisemitism
The Education Department Will End This Illegal Biden-Era Loan Policy
John Kerry: Trump Was Right About the Border
Tipsheet

Deputy FBI Director Bongino Considers Resigning After Explosive Clash With AG Bondi Over Epstein Files

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 11, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly weighing resignation as fallout over the Epstein files continues to shake Washington. Sources close to the matter say Bongino is frustrated with the internal handling of the case amid a major clash between the FBI and the Department of Justice. The news follows an alleged tense clash earlier this week between Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein case. Bondi had publicly promised to release Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, claiming the file was on her desk. But she later backtracked, admitting no such list exists. The alleged dispute intensified after a 10-hour video related to the case was released, with one minute of footage mysteriously missing.

Advertisement

According to reports, Bongino is reportedly outraged over Bondi's handling of the case, leading him to apparently take a leave of absence this week after clashing with the attorney general. 

Some insiders speculated that Bongino had resigned, but administration officials told the press he remains in his position. According to Axios, two sources familiar with the situation said Bongino had grown increasingly frustrated with Bondi’s management of the Epstein investigation, particularly after she publicly promised disclosures about a supposed “client list” that ultimately never materialized. 

“Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn’t end on friendly terms,” one source told the outlet.

Recommended

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Additionally, sources close to the DOJ reveal that FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly also wants Bondi removed and may consider resigning if Bongino departs. There are apparently further frustrations over other documents Bondi has yet to release.

However, according to Fox News, Bondi and Patel have "every intention to stay and serve." 

Tags:

FBI JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself Matt Vespa
Remember the 300K Missing Migrant Kids? Homan Reveals How Many Have Been Found. Leah Barkoukis
This School Tried to Trans His Kid. Now He's Suing. Jeff Charles
The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California Marijuana Facility Leah Barkoukis
Washington Post CEO Has a Message for Staffers As the Outlet Heads in 'New Direction' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement