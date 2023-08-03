Wow: What Tucker Carlson Just Asked Biden Business Partner Devon Archer

Tucker Carlson scored a one-on-one interview with Devon Archer, the longtime Biden business associate who was close friends with Hunter Biden. Archer testified this week that then-Vice President Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls -- that he was personally aware of -- with his son's overseas business partners, in addition to multiple in-person meetings and meals. The testimony was significant for multiple reasons, and the frantic spin emanating from Democrats and their media allies has been revealing. In the sit-down with Carlson, Archer expanded on certain points, including discussing a letter the elder Biden wrote to him around the start of Archer's joint business venture with his son (the venture about which Joe Biden repeatedly denied any knowledge whatsoever, of course):

"This is the Vice President...He's not allowed to be working on businesses with foreign governments while he's VP...But here he is." - @TuckerCarlson highlighting a letter then-VP Joe Biden sent Devon Archer in 2011, Hunter Biden's longtime business partner.



"Right" - Archer pic.twitter.com/PxJSNFnMSy — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 2, 2023

Here is the full exchange, which is labeled 'part 1,' so more of the interview has yet to be released:

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023

More nuggets from the just-released transcript of Archer's Monday testimony:

Archer stated then-VP Biden was on the phone over 20 times with Hunter Biden’s business associates and that these phone calls were a “signal.” pic.twitter.com/Fat4PaBJ72 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 3, 2023

6) Archer also told the panel that there was a curious wire transfer of $142,000 for a car for Hunter Biden. Archer characterized it as an “expensive car.” First saying it was a Fisker. Then a Porsche.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 3, 2023

EXCERPT FROM DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT:



ARCHER: "Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the brand attached to it...I think that preserved them..."



REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D): "But how would that work?"



ARCHER: "Because people would be intimidated to mess with them."… pic.twitter.com/uIqouwArBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

"Legally." Speaking of coming attractions, it looks like additional evidence is on its way into public view:

DEVELOPING: IRS case agent Joe Ziegler is preparing to deliver next "tranche" of Hunter Biden documents, including more detailed financial records and transcripts from witnesses, to the Ways & Means Committee. I'm told records include info from foreign bank accounts and WhatsApp. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 2, 2023

Ziegler is the IRS whistleblower we quoted earlier. This would presumably include materials beyond what the House Oversight Committee has already uncovered, in terms of bank records documenting large overseas payments -- often routed through numerous shell corporations, many flagged by banks as suspicious -- landing in bank accounts associated with at least nine members of the Biden family. I'll leave you with some of my reaction to the Archer testimony, including a response to Democrats who note that Archer said Joe Biden's numerous appearances with Hunter's foreign business associates only featured topics like "fishing," "geography" and "the weather:"

I’m sure they were only talking about fishing, geography and the weather. Give me a break… pic.twitter.com/QdCQphn4MC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 3, 2023

"The brand" was the business model. Demonstrating on-demand access to the king of "the brand" was the whole point of the calls and meetings. And when "the brand's" power and influence needed to be leveraged, that was what allegedly made all the exorbitant payments worth it.



