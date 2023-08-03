Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
How Disgraced IRS Official Lois Lerner is Tied to Trump’s Latest Indictment
Gun Control Group Raked Over the Coals for Absurd Background Check Claim
Reporters Are Still Pushing the False Claim Obama Had No Scandals
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores
Media Criticism of 'Sound of Freedom' Now Looking 'Awkward' After What an FBI...
Obama Reportedly Issued This Warning to Biden About 2024 During Private Meeting
Christie Confronted With the Truth About His Campaign. Here's How the Former NJ...
Head of Group Involved in NYC's 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence' Hit With...
The Zero Carbon Flimflam
Biden Admin’s Rule to Regulate Pistol Braces Likely Illegal, Federal Appeals Court Rules
Biden Is Evacuating Embassies More Than Double the Rate Obama Did
Pro-Life Father Targeted By Biden's DOJ Announces Run for Congress
Dick Durbin Responds to Justice Alito's Rebuke of SCOTUS 'Ethics' Legislation: 'Not the...
Tipsheet

Wow: What Tucker Carlson Just Asked Biden Business Partner Devon Archer

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  August 03, 2023 1:05 PM
twitter

Tucker Carlson scored a one-on-one interview with Devon Archer, the longtime Biden business associate who was close friends with Hunter Biden.  Archer testified this week that then-Vice President Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls -- that he was personally aware of -- with his son's overseas business partners, in addition to multiple in-person meetings and meals.  The testimony was significant for multiple reasons, and the frantic spin emanating from Democrats and their media allies has been revealing.  In the sit-down with Carlson, Archer expanded on certain points, including discussing a letter the elder Biden wrote to him around the start of Archer's joint business venture with his son (the venture about which Joe Biden repeatedly denied any knowledge whatsoever, of course):

Here is the full exchange, which is labeled 'part 1,' so more of the interview has yet to be released:

More nuggets from the just-released transcript of Archer's Monday testimony:

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa

"Legally."  Speaking of coming attractions, it looks like additional evidence is on its way into public view:

Ziegler is the IRS whistleblower we quoted earlier.  This would presumably include materials beyond what the House Oversight Committee has already uncovered, in terms of bank records documenting large overseas payments -- often routed through numerous shell corporations, many flagged by banks as suspicious -- landing in bank accounts associated with at least nine members of the Biden family.  I'll leave you with some of my reaction to the Archer testimony, including a response to Democrats who note that Archer said Joe Biden's numerous appearances with Hunter's foreign business associates only featured topics like "fishing," "geography" and "the weather:"

"The brand" was the business model.  Demonstrating on-demand access to the king of "the brand" was the whole point of the calls and meetings.  And when "the brand's" power and influence needed to be leveraged, that was what allegedly made all the exorbitant payments worth it.


Tags: JOE BIDEN TUCKER CARLSON HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa
Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy? Katie Pavlich
How Disgraced IRS Official Lois Lerner is Tied to Trump’s Latest Indictment Katie Pavlich
Of Course Young Patriots Are Rejecting Joining Our Failing Military Kurt Schlichter
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot Ann Coulter
Reporters Are Still Pushing the False Claim Obama Had No Scandals Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa