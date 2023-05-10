Questions Mount: House GOP Unveils New Evidence Detailing Biden Family Enrichment From Foreign Sources

Back in March, the House Oversight Committee released information indicating that members of the Biden family had received large payments that originated from a Chinese firm. When asked about it, President Biden said the claim was "not true." However, "a spokesperson for Hunter Biden’s legal team confirmed the authenticity of the payments earlier this week, noting the accounts 'belonged to Hunter, his uncle and Hallie – nobody else,'" per Fox News. Biden also previously issued a flat denial that he'd ever had any conversations with this son Hunter about any of the younger Biden's overseas business dealings -- which has been disputed by evidence and testimony:

"I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings...Ask the right questions!" Biden categorically denied knowledge of his son's lucrative and suspicious overseas business dealings in places like Ukraine and China. Hunter's correspondence suggests otherwise, and a Biden business associate has asserted that the then-candidate's statement was "a blatant lie," based on his own firsthand knowledge and experience on the subject.

House Republicans unveiled more evidence in a press conference today, purporting to show even more payments from foreign sources -- including China -- flowing to various members of the Biden family via complex shell payments. National Review reports:

The Biden family and its business associates created a complicated web of more than 20 companies, according to bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee — a system GOP lawmakers say was meant to conceal money received from foreign nationals. Sixteen of the companies were limited liability companies formed during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president, the committee said in a press conference on Wednesday. The Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received more than $10 million from foreign nationals’ and their related companies, the records show. These payments occurred both while Biden was in office as vice president and after his time in office ended...many payments were routed from foreign companies to the Biden family’s business associates’ companies which then doled out payments to the Bidens in incremental payments to different bank accounts in an alleged attempt to hide the source of the funds.



At least nine Biden family members received payments, according to committee chairman James Comer. That includes Hunter Biden; James Biden; James Biden’s wife, Sara Jones Biden; the late Beau Biden’s wife, Hallie Biden; Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle; Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen; and “three children of the president’s son and the president’s brother.” Much of the money came from Chinese nationals and companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Multiple Biden family members received money after it passed through an associate’s account. Comer said of the countries the Biden family was influence peddling in, China is “the most reputable.” The committee revealed Wednesday that records suggest the Biden family and its associates’ business dealings in Romania “bear clear indication of a scheme to peddle influence” from 2015 to 2017.

The Romanian payment scheme “stops flowing from the Romanian national soon after Joe Biden leaves the vice presidency,” according to Comer, who also added that it's “inconceivable that the president did not know” about the "millions of dollars from China" that ended up in the bank accounts of multiple Biden family members. Straight-up denials over these allegations are not sufficient. They haven't been for some time, and they certainly aren't now:

Rep. @JamesComer: "President Biden has claimed since the 2020 election that his family has not received money from China. That was a lie in 2020 — and he continues to lie to the American people now." pic.twitter.com/R3MyqyvnFY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Law professor Jonathan Turley tweeted throughout the press conference, detailing the accusations and findings:

...Comer also claims that they have uncovered millions sent from Chinese interests through companies to the Biden family. He details the use of an array of different companies and different banks to transfer money from China in allegedly an effort to conceal the transfers. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...The $3 million payment from Romania is clearly a focus of the Committee. Armstrong saying that the Romanian payments followed a pattern with the Chinese payments.... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

"Comer is calling on the Bidens to produce receipts and bills to show what legitimate business was being performed by all of these family members received money transfers," he writes. Why all the methods of concealing the payments? And what were they being compensated for, exactly? These are entirely legitimate questions that should not be met with stonewalling. Will the media show any interest in any of this whatsoever? I had these exact same thoughts:

I have no idea if any of this is criminal, but I'd love to hear a single plausible answer as to why anyone would give these people millions that doesn't start with the words "influence peddling." — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 10, 2023

Again, if this is all above board and nothing to see, why did they jump through hoops to ensure the circuitous payments were shrouded in secrecy? I'll leave you with an update on another prominent example of multiple powerful entities, including the news media, colluding to crush a problematic story for Joe Biden and his family. We now know that the Biden campaign effectively planted and solicited the false "Russian disinformation" letter about Hunter Biden's laptop, and that the members of the US intelligence community alumni who signed that missive did so to "give the VP a talking point to use in response" to Trump criticisms on that front. We now also know that the cabal behind the letter kept the Biden campaign updated as they laundered their political machinations through an eager and willing press corps:

When pitching the Hunter Biden “intel” letter to reporters, @nick_shapiro, a former advisor to John Brennan, made sure to keep the Biden Campaign updated on its progress.



“This is what I gave them.” pic.twitter.com/X9ZAAnbLzJ — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) May 10, 2023

It was a Biden campaign op from the beginning. Will the same forces rise up to protect Biden from this story? Or will they just try to ignore it completely?