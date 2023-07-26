Failed Border Czar: Immigration Enforcement is 'Inhumane' and 'Un-American'

It's easy to forget that this clownish demagogue is the Biden administration's border czar because she spends almost no time on the issue, and rarely talks about it. When she does, it tends to go badly, because she is unprepared. Like the president, she has only gone to the border once during this administration, and only after a torrent of criticism forced her hand. Also like the president, she only appears interested in broaching the overall subject in the context of attacking US agents and/or Republican officials who are actually trying to enforce the law. She took a brief break from her dishonest racially-tinged demagoguery on Florida's slavery curriculum this week in order to engage in racially-tinged demagoguery about Texas and Florida's efforts to combat the unprecedented and lethal illegal immigration crisis her administration's policies have directly caused:

It is inhumane, outrageous, and un-American for extremist politicians across the nation to demonize, target, and attack immigrants. pic.twitter.com/f3SibF70Sr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2023



Enforcing the law is not an "attack" on immigrants. Americans who want our borders secure and our laws followed are not "demonizing" anyone. Upholding the rule of law "targets" those who have violated the law. Governor DeSantis' office produced a fact sheet about the recently enacted state law that Harris assails as stirring "fear." It strengthens E-Verify, to ensure employers aren't hiring illegal immigrants. It cracks on the use of fake ID's by illegal immigrants. It enhances criminal penalties for human smuggling. It authorizes millions of dollars to continue relocating illegal immigrants allowed into the country by the Biden administration to self-declared 'sanctuary' jurisdictions. It invalidates drivers licenses issued to illegal immigrants in other states. And it requires Florida hospitals to tabulate and report medical care costs furnished to illegal immigrants. The Vice President attacked that last provision in particular, apparently taking the position that US taxpayers shouldn't have full transparency about how much of their money is being spent on the healthcare of people who have no right to be in the country in the first place.

As for Texas, the Biden administration is suing the Lone Star State over its latest enforcement efforts, with the Vice President framing deterrence and law enforcement at the border as "inhumane, outrageous, and un-American." Let's be clear: The Left is anti-enforcement. This administration has formalized policies that prevent illegal immigrants convicted of various subsequent crimes from being deported. Texas officials have saved numerous illegal immigrants from drowning in the Rio Grande over the last few years. One Texas soldier died in the process of saving two suspected drug smugglers who were drowning in 2022. As the historic death toll at the border rises, Texas is trying to reverse the Biden/Harris pro-illegal-crossing incentives, in order to prevent more deaths. Like these:

Never mind they were put up to prevent this: https://t.co/JCITns4pMw pic.twitter.com/K9LzLQl4dK — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 24, 2023



Because of those deterrent efforts, the Biden administration is filing lawsuits and smearing Texas' actions as "un-American." They're evidently much more comfortable with people drowing to death, it seems, as long as no one is trying to stop them from entering the country unlawfully. That's a twisted, ugly, callous, actually inhumane vision of 'compassion.' You'd think the feds would welcome Texas' tactics to push illegal immigrants to legal ports of entry, where the administration's "parole" scheme will allow more waves of illegal immigrants into the country -- indefinitely, in many cases, as future enforcement assurances aren't actually playing out as ostensibly planned. But no. The Biden/Harris position is, as ever, fanatically anti-enforcement and pro-illegal immigration. Which is how seven million illegal crossings in two-plus years have come to pass, with known got-aways racing toward two million. Here's Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responding to the feds' lawsuit:

Texas will see the Biden Administration in court to aggressively defend our sovereign authority to secure the border.



Biden's open border policies created this humanitarian disaster.



Texas will continue to exercise our constitutional right to respond. pic.twitter.com/699k8xR7vn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 24, 2023

Biden refuses to enforce federal laws that prohibit dangerous illegal border crossings between ports of entry.



Until Biden upholds his constitutional duty to enforce those laws, Texas will be stepping up to do so. pic.twitter.com/H59kJylFrn — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 25, 2023



I'll leave you with this:

Deterrence & enforcement save lives. Biden’s policies have strongly incentivized illegal immigration and directly empowered/enriched cartels/traffickers — all with inhumane and deadly consequences. Unconscionable. Yet they blame others with stupid, cheap, partisan attacks: https://t.co/t1qvFwoT0K — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 25, 2023



