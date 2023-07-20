The Pentagon's Abortion Tourism Is Even Worse Than Previously Disclosed
Tipsheet

Former ICE Director Exposes Biden's June Border Stats

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  July 20, 2023 10:25 AM

The Biden administration's new "parole" scheme at the southern border, and resulting boasting, is a cynical farce.  The policy's purpose is not to step up enforcement of the law, nor is it to reduce the toxic incentives that have fueled an unprecedented illegal immigration crisis over the last two-plus years.  Its purpose is to make the historic inflow of illegal immigrants look more orderly, giving the mess a false veneer of 'legality' -- enough to elicit coverage, well, like this:


The latter tweet quotes CBS' framing, calling this influx of half-a-million migrants an expansion of "legal" immigration. That's wrong. These are not legal immigrants who have entered the United States through the mandated proper process.  These are illegal immigrants who have taken advantage of a newly-emphasized system, thrown together unilaterally by Biden, that's designed to streamline quasi-'lawful' entries.  It further grows the exploding population of migrants living inside the US who have no right to be here or stay under our laws.  The media, and their leftist allies, frequently portray deterrence and enforcement as inhumane, while looking the other way at the inhumanity of the current incentive structure.  The June encounters number, while lower than previous, disastrous highs under this president, is still extremely high.  This is the perspective that journalists ought to be offering their audiences, but they're too busy oohing and ahhing at the fake progress the administration is touting.  So the task of sharing relevant information falls to the Republican Party, whose facts will be questioned or dismissed by many Americans as partisan spin, even though these are objectively correct statistics:

Given all the smoke and mirrors employed by the White House to bring down the official encounters number, logging nearly 145,000 last month is terrible, especially considering the continued stream of got-aways and the many thousands of illegal immigrants now being hastily processed at legal ports of entry and released into the country's interior, pending future adjudication dates.  The administration simply relocated some of the still-raging illegal immigration phenomenon -- and are declaring victory.  As I say, a cynical farce.  Former acting ICE chief Tom Homan joined my radio show to discuss these manipulations, explaining why he believes June's numbers were once again north of 200,000, and why the 1.4-to-1.8 million known got-aways on this president's watch is a national security debacle:

Also, how's the whole 'future court date' arrangement going?  Quite well, from the perspective of illegal immigrants and the cartels who profit off of this mass human trafficking:


Surprise.  Now extrapolate these numbers on a mass scale, in light of the millions of illegal immigrants granted access into the United States by this administration (not to mention any of the 1-2 million known got-aways).  I'll leave you with the Biden White House's notably chill non-response to a foreign government interfering in American elections, repeatedly.  Such things are a horrible attack on democracy -- unless they help Democrats, apparently.  In which case, no comment:

UPDATE - Watch this:


BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

