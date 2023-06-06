John Kirby Has 'No' Concerns About Biden Family's Foreign Income in Report He...
Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation
Is the Left Going to Force Illegal Immigrants into Our Homes?
Lululemon CEO Who Fired Workers After Confronting Thieves Has No Regrets
CNN Can Only Be Saved by Destroying the Current CNN
The Pride Flag Flies Proudly On The Chosen Set?
I Feel Better in Europe
Mike Rowe Is on a Mission to Reverse the 'Unspeakable Stupidity' of Devaluing...
Trump Never Changes
'What a Joke': CNN Political Analyst Got Something Very Wrong About Nikki Haley
Another COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory Is Coming True
IRGC Seeks to Evade Sanctions
Could Christians End the Foster Care System?
Deja Vu All Over Again and Again and Again
Tipsheet

Oops: KJP Inadvertently Makes Conservatives' Case on the Biden Border Crisis

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  June 06, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We're currently being treated to a mini re-run of last year's Martha's Vineyard flap, wherein Democratic officials are exploding with faux indignation over illegal immigrants being transported to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions by Republicans.  In this case, California officials are alleging that the migrants in question, who were flown to Sacramento, have "links to Florida."  The state's insufferable, preening governor -- who seems to spend most of his time raging at other states, rather than implementing better policies to reverse the exodus from his own -- thinks he knows who's to blame.  As he's done previously, he's floating the empty, ludicrous threat of kidnapping charges against Ron DeSantis:


Is there any evidence any of these illegal immigrants were forced onto this west coast-bound plane?  I'll remind you that those who've been previously sent to various blue cities and communities agreed to their relocation, in writing.  And shouldn't Gavin Newsom enthusiastically welcome these new arrivals?  Not only do they put a tiny dent in California's huge out-migration trend, their presence also represents another opportunity for California's leaders to "live their values," or whatever:


It's been quite a show watching blue state and city Democrats screaming bloody murder over a fraction of the border crisis influx being sent to their various doorsteps, especially after years of congratulating themselves for their enlightened, progressive 'sanctuary' status (even if some of their residents never got the memo).  But they've done so, over and over, angrily describing the actions of GOP governors as 'cruel,' 'inhumane,' un-Christian,' etc., without any apparent effort to reconcile their partisan opprobrium with the reality that the Biden administration has been flying and busing literally millions of illegal immigrants to cities around the country for the last two years. It's therefore particularly rich to see this totally self-unaware hand-wringing from Biden's top spokesperson:

Recommended

Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa


Oh, is that so, Karine? It's "dangerous and unacceptable" to do what your administration has been doing on an unprecedented, massive scale since 2021? And it it's wrong to "put a lot of pressure" on communities impacted by the arrival of illegal immigrants? Do go on, Karine. Please explain further. I'm genuinely curious if it doesn't occur to her how gobsmackingly hypocritical this line of lecturing criticism is -- or if she's just counting on her partisan and ideological allies with press badges to let it slide. I'll leave you with my conversation with Bill Melugin about how apprehension stats have 'fallen off a cliff' after the administration implemented new border policies, around the expiration of Title 42.  It's not exactly good news.  He also discusses how the trafficking cartels are plotting their next moves to adjust to the new situation on the ground, including insights from Melugin's sources:


Tags: JOE BIDEN HYPOCRISY BORDER CRISIS RON DESANTIS GAVIN NEWSOM KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa
Another COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory Is Coming True Leah Barkoukis
I Feel Better in Europe Dennis Prager
Lululemon CEO Who Fired Workers After Confronting Thieves Has No Regrets Julio Rosas
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter
One of America's Most Notorious Traitors Has Died Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the Latest Hiccup in the Biden Corruption Investigation Matt Vespa