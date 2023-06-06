Oops: KJP Inadvertently Makes Conservatives' Case on the Biden Border Crisis

We're currently being treated to a mini re-run of last year's Martha's Vineyard flap, wherein Democratic officials are exploding with faux indignation over illegal immigrants being transported to 'sanctuary' jurisdictions by Republicans. In this case, California officials are alleging that the migrants in question, who were flown to Sacramento, have "links to Florida." The state's insufferable, preening governor -- who seems to spend most of his time raging at other states, rather than implementing better policies to reverse the exodus from his own -- thinks he knows who's to blame. As he's done previously, he's floating the empty, ludicrous threat of kidnapping charges against Ron DeSantis:



Is there any evidence any of these illegal immigrants were forced onto this west coast-bound plane? I'll remind you that those who've been previously sent to various blue cities and communities agreed to their relocation, in writing. And shouldn't Gavin Newsom enthusiastically welcome these new arrivals? Not only do they put a tiny dent in California's huge out-migration trend, their presence also represents another opportunity for California's leaders to "live their values," or whatever:

Let me be clear, @realDonaldTrump: California is a sanctuary state. We believe in the power of diversity. We have defied and resisted the xenophobic, hateful policies of your administration at every turn. We will do it again.https://t.co/HjaXaABzzC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 19, 2018



It's been quite a show watching blue state and city Democrats screaming bloody murder over a fraction of the border crisis influx being sent to their various doorsteps, especially after years of congratulating themselves for their enlightened, progressive 'sanctuary' status (even if some of their residents never got the memo). But they've done so, over and over, angrily describing the actions of GOP governors as 'cruel,' 'inhumane,' un-Christian,' etc., without any apparent effort to reconcile their partisan opprobrium with the reality that the Biden administration has been flying and busing literally millions of illegal immigrants to cities around the country for the last two years. It's therefore particularly rich to see this totally self-unaware hand-wringing from Biden's top spokesperson:

Karine Jean-Pierre says busing illegal immigrants from the border to other cities is "dangerous and unacceptable because you're actually putting a lot of pressure on these states and local areas." pic.twitter.com/Fc9yvMrlO1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2023



Oh, is that so, Karine? It's "dangerous and unacceptable" to do what your administration has been doing on an unprecedented, massive scale since 2021? And it it's wrong to "put a lot of pressure" on communities impacted by the arrival of illegal immigrants? Do go on, Karine. Please explain further. I'm genuinely curious if it doesn't occur to her how gobsmackingly hypocritical this line of lecturing criticism is -- or if she's just counting on her partisan and ideological allies with press badges to let it slide. I'll leave you with my conversation with Bill Melugin about how apprehension stats have 'fallen off a cliff' after the administration implemented new border policies, around the expiration of Title 42. It's not exactly good news. He also discusses how the trafficking cartels are plotting their next moves to adjust to the new situation on the ground, including insights from Melugin's sources:



