Attorneys General Move to Block Vanguard From Pushing ESG on Utility Companies
GOP Rep. Calls TikTok ‘Digital Fentanyl’ for American Children
Homeland 'Security:' Air Marshals Diverted From Flights to Help Process Illegal Immigrants...
Democrats Look to 'Upend' Primary Schedule Ahead of 2024
Children’s Hospital Faces Backlash for Hiring Transgender Activists As Chaplains
Twitter's First Transparency Reports Are Here and They're Eye-Opening
Get Fauci Off the Stage
China and the Democratic Party: Power Is Intoxicating
Who's Ready to Die of Laughter Over What the Left Now Finds Racist
Kardashian's Balenciaga Statement Sparks Outrage: 'It's Not Difficult to Draw the Line at...
Parents Are Now Worried About Another Shortage…and the White House Has No Answers
House Democrat Who Had Just Won Reelection Dies
Xi Jinping’s Abrupt Reversal of Fortune Provides a Wake-Up Call and New Direction...
Why the Media Have Shifted Gears on the VA Walmart Shooting
NH Gov. Chris Sununu Says Trump's Announcement 'Fell Flat' and Shares Why He...
Tipsheet
Premium

Homeland 'Security:' Air Marshals Diverted From Flights to Help Process Illegal Immigrants at Border

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  November 29, 2022 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

One of the most problematic elements of the Biden administration's border crisis is that the crush of people arriving across the border on a daily basis is totally overwhelming US resources and personnel, forcing officials to pull frontline agents away from their enforcement duties in order to help process the endless stream of unlawful arrivals.  This has a compounding and spiraling effect, as less enforcement encourages more illegal crossings.  And with fewer agents doing their real jobs -- having been reduced to administrative pencil-pushers for people who've deliberately surrendered themselves and claimed asylum, usually without merit, allowing them to remain in the US for long stretches of time -- the easier it is for the subset of dangerous illegal immigrants to evade capture and enter the country.  

The crisis builds on itself, and one of the more chilling thoughts about it is that we have no idea how many cartel soldiers, gang members, or terrorists are slipping through among the tens of thousands of monthly known got-aways.  Last month, in addition to more than 230,000 encounters at the Southern border (another record), at least 64,000 known got-aways were detected but not stopped.  That's more than two thousand every day, all month long.  What sorts of people were included within that massive number?  For every terrorism watch list suspect stopped at the border, how many simply get away?  The same applies to other sorts of hardened criminals.  Just a handful of examples of people detained in the last week-plus alone:

The vast majority of illegal immigrants don't fall into either category, of course, but what is an acceptable number of convicted killers, confirmed rapists or suspected jihadists illegally entering the United States with impunity?  The 'got-away' numbers are just staggering, and getting worse:

It will likely get even worse as Title 42 expires in a matter of weeks, under Biden policies. As for the aforementioned issue of diverting enforcement officers and resources elsewhere, the crisis is so acute that other types of officials are being pulled away from their normal jobs in order to help with the ocean of administrative work. For example:

The executive director of the Air Marshal National Council delivered a clear message to the Biden administration Monday, warning that air travel is becoming less safe as marshals are diverted to the border. Sonia Labosco joined "Fox & Friends First" to call on the Biden administration to stop sending air marshals to the southern border and return them to their duties patrolling commercial flights.  "We have been decimated. We have been depleted. We're on less than 1% of flights. These ground-based duties that they're pulling us out of the sky to go to the border are just demolishing our chances at stopping another 9/11."  Labosco said Americans will suffer because many believe they're safe in the presence of a trained air marshal, but "they're just simply not." ... "We empathize with what's happening at the border as human beings. However, it does not take away the responsibility or the oath that we have as air marshals to protect our aviation domain."  Labosco said she has not heard back from the Biden administration after voicing concerns over recent safety risks on flights.

Air marshals yanked off flights and sent to the border to fill out forms.  No response from the Biden administration.  One wonders if the Secretary of Homeland Security has any thoughts about this.  I'll leave you with a reminder that it's not just human beings being smuggled and trafficked across the border by lucrative and advanced cartel operations:

The related body count is horrible and outrageous.

Tags: HOMELAND SECURITY BORDER CRISIS

Recommended

Twitter's First Transparency Reports Are Here and They're Eye-Opening Julio Rosas
The Question Fools Don't Ask Dennis Prager
Democrats Look to 'Upend' Primary Schedule Ahead of 2024 Spencer Brown
Get Fauci Off the Stage Guy Benson
Who's Ready to Die of Laughter Over What the Left Now Finds Racist Matt Vespa
Why the Media Have Shifted Gears on the VA Walmart Shooting Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Twitter's First Transparency Reports Are Here and They're Eye-Opening Julio Rosas