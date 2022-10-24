New Border Patrol Numbers Show an Alarming Number of Terrorists Entering the U.S.

New numbers released in a calculated, late Friday night news dump over the weekend show an alarming and increasing number of suspected terrorists are entering the United States through the southern border with Mexico.

According to the data, Border Patrol agents have encountered 98 suspected terrorists in fiscal year 2022. In 2021, that number was 15. In 2020, it was three and in 2019, zero.

Border Patrol arrests of people on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) caught crossing illegally at the southern border, per CBP data.



FY’22 : 98

FY’21 : 15

FY’20 : 3

FY’19 : 0

FY’18 : 6

FY’17 : 2



At 98, FY’22 is nearly quadruple the previous five years *combined* (26). — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 24, 2022

"The Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS) – also known as the “watchlist” – is the U.S. government’s database that contains sensitive information on terrorist identities. The TSDS originated as the consolidated terrorist watchlist to house information on known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) but has evolved over the last decade to include additional individuals who represent a potential threat to the United States, including known affiliates of watchlisted individuals," U.S. Customs and Border Protection explains.

The current number only includes suspected terrorists who were caught, not the number embedded in the estimated one million illegal aliens who evaded law enforcement while entering the country and disappearing into American communities.

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona's 5th Congressional District, is sounding the alarm about the increase.

