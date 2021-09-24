Afghanistan

Spiral: Biden Approval Tumbles in More District, State, National Polls

Guy Benson
Guy Benson
|
 @guypbenson
|
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:01 PM
  Share   Tweet
Spiral: Biden Approval Tumbles in More District, State, National Polls

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Texas isn't exactly a battleground state -- yet, at least -- but we shared some grim polling numbers for President Biden out of Lone Star country earlier in the week.  Some additional data and survey findings trickling in from other states are likely causing heartburn inside the West Wing, as well as within the halls of Democratic campaign committee headquarters.  If you missed it the other day, Biden is getting walloped in Iowa, according to the Hawkeye State's 'gold standard' poll:


Pretty gruesome stuff for Biden in a state Barack Obama won twice.  Meanwhile, a new national survey shows similar deterioration.  As you see above, the Des Moines Register poll measured a 12-point drop in the president's statewide approval rating.  One might argue that Iowa has trended red in recent years, so a big drop for Biden there may not be too alarming or representative, but Marquette's latest nationwide poll reflects a double-digit decline: "Biden’s approval dropped by 10 points in recent months as the withdrawal unfolded, the poll found. Forty-eight percent said they approved of how he was doing his job, down from 58 percent in July."  Some notable cross tabs and trends, via Ed Morrissey:

Biden’s standing has eroded significantly between this survey and Marquette’s last poll in July. Two months ago, Biden’s job approval stood at 58/42, a +16 net. Today’s poll puts him at 48/52, a 20-point swing in the gap.  Among independents, Biden went from 57/43 to a mirror-image 43/57 in that same period, a 28-point shift in the gap.

The president's chaotic bungling of the Afghanistan withdrawal -- complete with abandoning thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghan allies in the Taliban-controlled country -- received especially poor marks.  Ninety-four percent of Republican respondents, and 68 percent of independents, disapproved of Biden's handling of the retreat.  Even a third of Democrats felt the same way.  Those numbers could be even uglier, frankly:  


Meanwhile, Gallup has tracked a similar trajectory on overall approval.  In the early months of his presidency, Biden was cruising along in the mid-50's, and then:


The American people aren't impressed with the Afghanistan or border crises, and America's economic rebound has been held back by spending-driven inflation and a COVID "policy" that often feels both political and adrift.  Pew has also picked up a double-digit erosion on Biden approval.  I'll leave you with this:


UPDATE - Swing districts, too:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Biden's Push to Raise Taxes Could Land Him in Trouble...With the IRS
Matt Vespa
VP Harris Chuckles While Comparing Phony Border Patrol Story to 'Times of Slavery'
Spencer Brown
McConnell Praises Grassley's 'Inspired Service' After Reelection Announcement
Reagan McCarthy

There's Been a Shift in the Virginia Governor Race
Reagan McCarthy
Photographer Who Took Photos of Border Patrol's Horse Unit Takes a Sledgehammer to 'Whipping' Lie
Julio Rosas
Another Cuomo Has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular