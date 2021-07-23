Deranged Senator: We Demand More Investigations Into...Brett Kavanaugh

Leftist Senator Sheldon Whitehouse -- who has spent much of his adult life as a member at least one all-white social club in his home state of Rhode Island -- long ago established himself as a conspiracy theorist. During the 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Whitehouse distinguished himself as the most aggressive demagogue amid a crowded field of gasbags and presidential aspirants on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He left no stone unturned, demanding answers on crucial issues ranging from teenage drinking games to fart jokes. He constructed cockamamie, debunked theories. He and all of his fellow judiciary Democrats, along with leader Chuck Schumer, demanded Kavanaugh's nomination be withdrawn based on a totally debunked and insane allegation that the now-justice orchestrated a gang rape ring while in high school. This claim was leveled by a thoroughly discredited, disturbed individual who was represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, who was just sentenced to prison. Kavanaugh was rightly confirmed, and 'Senator Whiteclub' has never been able to let it go.

I'll remind you that there were four accusations against the nominee that were deemed 'credible.' One was categorically rejected by the woman in question. Another was the nutty gang rape slander. A third was a totally and completely unsubstantiated, decades-old claim from a woman who phoned up former classmates in attempt to crowdsource a memory that she wasn't even sure she had. Every person she named as an ostensible witness denied her story. And then there was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. With massive scrutiny on this final and most significant allegation, nobody could even establish that Ford and Kavanaugh had ever even met. None of the witnesses she said were at a fateful high school party many years ago affirmed her account. Ford's attorneys are still demanding more "investigation," repeating the left-wing line that the FBI's review of the matter had been a sham. In fact, Kavanaugh had undergone repeated FBI background checks (six!) throughout his career, and literally zero evidence has ever come to light that supports Ford's accusation. Mark Hemingway makes an important point here:

What "corroborators"? Blasey Ford named four people who were allegedly present at the party she claims she was assaulted at, including a lifelong female friend who was a Democrat. They all publicly refused to back her story.



There are no "corroborators," and to say so is a lie. https://t.co/kkJmAaEor6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 23, 2021



The "tip line" is obviously an unserious fishing expedition, as it undoubtedly attracted crackpots like the "gang rape" woman. More relevant, there were no "corroborators." None. They do not exist. There is no corroborating proof of Ford's claims whatsoever, yet Ford's lawyers keep pretending that there is, having established none. It's telling. Recall that the female sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona deputized by Senate Republicans to ask questions of Ford made a powerful presentation to the full caucus after the dramatic hearings in which she explained why no reasonable prosecutor would even attempt charges in this case, based on the dearth of evidence Ford's muddled claims, let alone secure a conviction. This helped persuade several key Senators to support Kavanaugh's confirmation. One of those Senators, Maine moderate Susan Collins, gave an exceptional floor speech laying our her decision. Blindly raging, revenge-minded leftists threw everything they had at her in her subsequent re-election bid. They failed; she won handily, defying the polls. As for what Whitehouse et al still insist was an insufficient follow-up FBI probe into the matter, the crucial supposed 'witnesses' were interviewed. Again, not a single one of them lent a shred of credence to Ford's story, but there was one new piece of information gleaned by investigators:

The FBI’s review of this decades-old, evidence-free accusation uncovered 1 new piece of information: Ford allies pressured her friend & star witness to alter her story in order to hurt Kavanaugh. That friend, Leland Keyser, no longer believes Ford’s 100% unsubstantiated claims. https://t.co/tew9y4tJpy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 23, 2021



That's right, Ford's friend and star witness -- Leland Keyser -- told the FBI she was bullied into changing her story in order to held boost Ford's claims, thus harming Kavanaugh. She declined. Because of this wildly inappropriate pressure, Keyser told New York Times reporters that she no longer believed her old friend's tale at all. Keyser's own father also does not believe his daughter's account and favored Kavanaugh's confirmation. After the ordeal was over, and Kavanaugh was confirmed to the high court, one of Ford's attorneys admitted that a major motivation for pushing these entirely unsubstantiated allegations was a high-stakes attempt to box Kavanaugh in on abortion jurisprudence, manufacturing an "asterisk" that they hoped would accompany any anti-abortion rulings he may join in the future. In short, Ford's attorney has confirmed an ulterior political agenda was at play, while zero corroborating evidence of the supposed assault has ever been produced or established.

I'll leave you with this: There is much more evidence that Senator Whitehouse is a racist and a liar -- having promised to resign from one of his all-white clubs back in 2006, only to deepen his personal and financial ties to that club in the ensuing years, even as it remained all-white for well over a decade (and quite possibly to this day) -- than that Kavanaugh and Ford ever even met. Keep digging, Senator.