Scathing: Black Police Officer Blasts Arrogance, Ignorance and Bigotry of White 'BLM' Activists

We've seen video after video after video of non-black BLM protesters and agitators condescending to, or outright abusing, black police officers. I wonder how many law enforcement officers of color who've been targeted with this sort of bile and invective would derive satisfaction from watching this cop describe his experience. It's extraordinary listening to him explain how white people repeatedly physically blocked actual conversations from taking place between black civilians and officers, which tells you a lot about certain woke activists' actual interest in "progress." Enjoy this. I did:



That video was shared earlier this month, then the Portland Police Department followed up by posting a longer clip of officer Jakhary Jackson on Wednesday:

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd and you have white people screaming at black officers: ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen'...Every time I try to have a conversation with someone that looks like me, someone white comes up and tell them not to talk."



Portland has been rocked by destructive riots and 'protests' for weeks on end, though that's hardly uncommon in that city, which often devolves into lawlessness. The department released this video on July 8th:



And the nightly violence has continued ever since. Portland's political "leadership" is more interested in preening in opposition to the Trump administration. Imagine being the mayor of that city and saying out loud that you don't need help:



It has been a mess for years. Read this. Why would any business invest in a failed community? I'll leave you with this. Hmmmm.