The Real Star of the Army-Navy Game: Trump and His Power Posse

President-elect Donald Trump was the real star of the Army-Navy game as he entered the stadium with a power group in tow. Alongside him were Vice President-elect JD Vance, his pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and Daniel Penny, the man who was acquitted for putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the subway. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson; incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice for director of national intelligence, were also there.

This was Trump’s fifth time attending the game, which outgoing President Joe Biden never did throughout his political career.

This is how the crowd reacted to Trump at the last Army/Navy game.



Imagine the response he'll get this time.



They'll go absolutely wild when they see him and his guests 🔥🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/JTBX8BHek5 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 14, 2024





Massive cheers of joy are breaking out for President Trump at the Army-Navy game.



People are chanting "USA! USA! USA!" and waving their hats to show him love. pic.twitter.com/fU7AEAnQM9 — George (@BehizyTweets) December 14, 2024





The Commander-in-Chief is back in his rightful place.



Biden never attended this game one time as President.



Trump just showed up for the 5th time. For them. pic.twitter.com/L83ve5d9NY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 14, 2024

Some of Trump’s invitees were controversial, including Penny, who the media had a meltdown over his acquittal. He faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. However, he was found not guilty by a jury because they believed he acted in defense of himself and other subway riders when he put Neely in a fatal chokehold.

Common sense reigns again!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iUDK95VnfX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 14, 2024

When Vance personally called Penny to congratulate him on being a free man, the incoming vice president invited him to the game.

Another controversial person who attended the game alongside Trump was Hegseth. As he fights sexual misconduct allegations on his way to being confirmed into Trump's cabinet, there was speculation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would step up. However, Hegseth’s appearance at the game seems to have put those rumors to bed.