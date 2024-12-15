The Real Star of the Army-Navy Game: Trump and His Power Posse

President-elect Donald Trump was the real star of the Army-Navy game as he entered the stadium with a power group in tow. Alongside him were Vice President-elect JD Vance, his pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and Daniel Penny, the man who was acquitted for putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the subway. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson; incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's choice for director of national intelligence, were also there.
This was Trump’s fifth time attending the game, which outgoing President Joe Biden never did throughout his political career.
Biden never attended this game one time as President.
Some of Trump’s invitees were controversial, including Penny, who the media had a meltdown over his acquittal. He faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. However, he was found not guilty by a jury because they believed he acted in defense of himself and other subway riders when he put Neely in a fatal chokehold.
When Vance personally called Penny to congratulate him on being a free man, the incoming vice president invited him to the game.
Another controversial person who attended the game alongside Trump was Hegseth. As he fights sexual misconduct allegations on his way to being confirmed into Trump's cabinet, there was speculation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would step up. However, Hegseth’s appearance at the game seems to have put those rumors to bed.
