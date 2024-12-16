Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base

For weeks, we’ve had reports of drones hovering over the skies of New Jersey. No one knows where they’re coming from or how to stop them. It’s led to some incidents of civilian aircraft being mistaken, but there are enough eyewitness accounts to prove that unidentified craft are soaring all over the place.

NEW: NewsNation reporter says his entire view of the New Jersey drones has changed after he witnessed 50 of them flying from the ocean.



The drones are reportedly 8-10 feet wide and can’t be detected because they don’t give off heat.



“I gotta be honest here. You know when this… pic.twitter.com/2tVGasw2bc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024

Last night I went out with local police to spot drone flying over New Jersey, here’s what I saw. We drove to Round Valley Reservoir and the officer pointed to lights moving low over the tree line. Sometimes they were solid white light, others flashed of red and green.THREAD pic.twitter.com/ly7kUUDWDn — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024

The Biden administration is useless, not that we didn’t already know that. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can’t get his talking points straight.

🤔 So DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas now says, "There's no question that people are seeing drones."



But on Friday, he spoke to CNN and shrugged off the mysterious drone sightings along the East Coast: "We haven't seen anything unusual."



Make up your mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cn1A5rpLH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2024

Chris Christie says drones flew over his NJ home, too — and rips DHS chief Mayorkas for claiming nothing ‘unusual’: ‘It’s just wrong!’ https://t.co/y2Cs5v0FtT pic.twitter.com/q85dVbki1n — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, these drones are invading other states. In Ohio, Wright Patterson Air Force Base had to shut down due to drones flying all over the place:

🚨#BREAKING: Listen as air traffic controllers Wright Patterson Air Force Base had to temporarily shut down due to unauthorized drone activity in the area

⁰📌#GreeneCounty l #Ohio



Listen as air traffic controllers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio,… pic.twitter.com/BxvcXJWOEj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 16, 2024

NOW THIS! Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio has confirmed the closure of their airspace Friday night due to drones in the area. pic.twitter.com/UMAUHu6knm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2024

And there were reported drones over DC over the weekend?