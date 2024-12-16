Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems
Tipsheet

Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base

Matt Vespa
December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

For weeks, we’ve had reports of drones hovering over the skies of New Jersey. No one knows where they’re coming from or how to stop them. It’s led to some incidents of civilian aircraft being mistaken, but there are enough eyewitness accounts to prove that unidentified craft are soaring all over the place.



The Biden administration is useless, not that we didn’t already know that. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can’t get his talking points straight.

Meanwhile, these drones are invading other states. In Ohio, Wright Patterson Air Force Base had to shut down due to drones flying all over the place: 

And there were reported drones over DC over the weekend?

