Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base

For weeks, we’ve had reports of drones hovering over the skies of New Jersey. No one knows where they’re coming from or how to stop them. It’s led to some incidents of civilian aircraft being mistaken, but there are enough eyewitness accounts to prove that unidentified craft are soaring all over the place.
NEW: NewsNation reporter says his entire view of the New Jersey drones has changed after he witnessed 50 of them flying from the ocean.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 14, 2024
The drones are reportedly 8-10 feet wide and can’t be detected because they don’t give off heat.
“I gotta be honest here. You know when this… pic.twitter.com/2tVGasw2bc
Last night I went out with local police to spot drone flying over New Jersey, here’s what I saw. We drove to Round Valley Reservoir and the officer pointed to lights moving low over the tree line. Sometimes they were solid white light, others flashed of red and green.THREAD pic.twitter.com/ly7kUUDWDn— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) December 13, 2024
The Biden administration is useless, not that we didn’t already know that. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can’t get his talking points straight.
🤔 So DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas now says, "There's no question that people are seeing drones."— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 15, 2024
But on Friday, he spoke to CNN and shrugged off the mysterious drone sightings along the East Coast: "We haven't seen anything unusual."
Make up your mind. pic.twitter.com/0Cn1A5rpLH
Chris Christie says drones flew over his NJ home, too — and rips DHS chief Mayorkas for claiming nothing ‘unusual’: ‘It’s just wrong!’ https://t.co/y2Cs5v0FtT pic.twitter.com/q85dVbki1n— New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2024
Meanwhile, these drones are invading other states. In Ohio, Wright Patterson Air Force Base had to shut down due to drones flying all over the place:
🚨#BREAKING: Listen as air traffic controllers Wright Patterson Air Force Base had to temporarily shut down due to unauthorized drone activity in the area— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 16, 2024
⁰📌#GreeneCounty l #Ohio
Listen as air traffic controllers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County, Ohio,… pic.twitter.com/BxvcXJWOEj
NOW THIS! Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio has confirmed the closure of their airspace Friday night due to drones in the area. pic.twitter.com/UMAUHu6knm— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2024
And there were reported drones over DC over the weekend?
It’s now confirmed that drones have been spotted in Washington, DC. Let’s be clear and honest, nothing enters DC airspace without government authorization. These are 100% US drones. If this isn’t some sort of strategic ploy, the real question we should all be asking is: What are… pic.twitter.com/Q0cavVyX8B— The FAM (@JamesTheFAM) December 15, 2024
