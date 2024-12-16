Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems
Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base
Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her
VIP
Oh, Canada…Stop Murdering People
VIP
Canada Plays Hardball With Trump. Will It Work?
Sanders Says Biden's Hunter Pardon Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent
Comer Explains Why He Backs AOC's House Oversight Committee Bid
VIP
Security Experts Have a Theory About the Mystery Drones
Les Miserables
The End of the 'Free' Rides
The Last Gasp of the Legacy Media
Donuts
Should Ozempic be Covered by Insurance, Medicare and Medicaid for Weight Loss?
Irving Kristol: The Godfather of Neoconservatism
Tipsheet

For Once, Mitt Romney Was Right About Something

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 16, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been supremely annoying for most of his tenure in the US Senate. He’s leaving now, though replaced by someone who appears to be just as squishy as he is. Yet, the man seems to be exiting public life in peace. He can enjoy retirement, but he did sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper and was right about one thing. No, two things: Trump has a mandate after his 2024 win, and the Republican Party is now a hardcore MAGA party. It’s over, anti-Trump GOP. Leave or join the Democrats; we know most have done the latter. 

Advertisement

After back-to-back defeats in 2008 and 2012, the Republican Party needed to change, and it has. It’s now a multiracial working-class party. In a way, the transformation of the GOP is very much akin to Barack Obama’s helming of the Democratic Party. Young voters liked Obama—they now like Trump, a point that likely makes most Democrats nauseous. Trump has built a coalition that can and will roll any candidate from the exclusionary, unhinged, and increasingly snobby Democratic Party pool.   

Recommended

Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement

MAGA is back. It’s here to stay. And onward we go once the new year hits.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
Unknown Drones Shut Down Ohio Air Force Base Matt Vespa
The Real Star of the Army-Navy Game: Trump and His Power Posse Sarah Arnold
DC Server Fired After Saying She Will Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Republicans Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris for CA Governor? Here's What Her Close Aides Think Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement