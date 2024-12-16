For Once, Mitt Romney Was Right About Something

Outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has been supremely annoying for most of his tenure in the US Senate. He’s leaving now, though replaced by someone who appears to be just as squishy as he is. Yet, the man seems to be exiting public life in peace. He can enjoy retirement, but he did sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper and was right about one thing. No, two things: Trump has a mandate after his 2024 win, and the Republican Party is now a hardcore MAGA party. It’s over, anti-Trump GOP. Leave or join the Democrats; we know most have done the latter.

Jake Tapper: "Do you still think there's going to be a post-Trump Republican Party or is MAGA now the Republican Party?"



Mitt Romney: "Oh, MAGA is the Republican Party and Donald Trump is the Republican Party... If you were to ask me who the nominee will be in 2028, I think it… pic.twitter.com/XsSkReOhp2 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 15, 2024

Even Senator Mitt Romney knows President Trump has a mandate:



"Donald Trump won. He won overwhelmingly. He said what he was going to do — and that's what he's doing ... You can't complain about someone who does what he said he was going to do." pic.twitter.com/xtNv2FkXJU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 15, 2024

After back-to-back defeats in 2008 and 2012, the Republican Party needed to change, and it has. It’s now a multiracial working-class party. In a way, the transformation of the GOP is very much akin to Barack Obama’s helming of the Democratic Party. Young voters liked Obama—they now like Trump, a point that likely makes most Democrats nauseous. Trump has built a coalition that can and will roll any candidate from the exclusionary, unhinged, and increasingly snobby Democratic Party pool.

MAGA is back. It’s here to stay. And onward we go once the new year hits.