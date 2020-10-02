Violence

Scary Times: Popular 'Ghostbusters' Actor Randomly Attacked in New York City

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Scary Times: Popular 'Ghostbusters' Actor Randomly Attacked in New York City

Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Despite being consistently told by left-wing personalities that reports of increased violence in New York City are just lies to make their incompetent leadership look bad, real, terrifying acts of violence just keep happening. 

On Thursday, police say actor Rick Moranis was sucker-punched in the head while he walked down a serene Manhattan street in broad daylight. Maranis, 67, is best known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. 

According to the New York City Police Department, Moranis was accosted while he walked down Central Park West near W. 70 street in the Upper West Side neighborhood, an area known for its high-priced real estate and luxurious, safe setting. 

NYPD Crime Stoppers released the video of the alleged incident, which shows a masked man in an "I Love NY" shirt appearing to attack someone, then walking calmly along his way. 

Moranis's attack drew attention and support from fans across the internet. The Canadian actor, known for playing diminutive, nerdy characters in many beloved comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, almost completely retired from show business abruptly after his wife died of cancer in 1991. For 23 years from 1997-2020, he took only a handful of roles as a voice actor. He is now set to star in the upcoming sequel to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series of films, reprising his role. 

At the time of his sudden leave from a flourishing career in Hollywood, Moranis explained that as a newly single parent, raising his two children would be his priority from that point on. 

Fans offered words of encouragement and jestful desires for vengeance against his attacker, expressing their adoration for his much-beloved characters like Louis Tully in Ghostbusters. 

Moranis is said to have suffered minor injuries to his neck, head, and back as a direct result of the attack. The NYPD has not yet apprehended a suspect but has offered a $2,500 reward through Crime Stoppers. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests
Katie Pavlich

BREAKING: In New Statement, Trump Campaign Explains the Way Forward
Katie Pavlich

Dr. Atlas, Chief of Staff Meadows Weigh in on Trump's COVID Diagnosis
Katie Pavlich
Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Reagan McCarthy
Katrina Pierson Ends the Trump 'White Supremacist' Controversy
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
Leader McConnell: 'Full Steam Ahead' on Judge Barrett's Confirmation After POTUS Tests Positive for COVID-19
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular