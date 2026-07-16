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Day 4 of Iran Strikes: US Bombards Iran, Israeli Special Forces Strike, and an American Hostage Is Freed

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 16, 2026 8:30 AM
Day 4 of Iran Strikes: US Bombards Iran, Israeli Special Forces Strike, and an American Hostage Is Freed
X/@CENTCOM

The United States military just completed its fourth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, hitting command centers, air defenses, surveillance facilities, and other targets as tensions escalate across the Middle East. Alongside the U.S. campaign, Israeli special forces may have conducted a mission inside Iran, and President Trump announced the release of an American hostage who had been imprisoned since the Biden administration.

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"U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command wrote in a statement on X. "CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas."

"Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction."

Reports are also circulating that a ground operation was carried out by Israeli special forces, although few details about the purpose of the mission are available.

While tensions continue to escalate following the failure of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), some good has emerged as Iran tries to curb the fury of the Trump administration and the American military campaign. President Trump announced via Truth Social Wednesday night that he was able to secure the release of an American held hostage by the regime since the Biden administration.

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

This comes as President Trump declared the MOU “over” last week after Iran continued to attack ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. It remains unclear whether the campaign will only continue to escalate or if the Trump administration is planning to pursue yet another deal. Reports continue to flood in that Iran is begging for a deal, and so far, the president has stayed the course.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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