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Spencer Pratt Says the Real Problem With California Isn’t the Vote Counting—It Starts Long Before That

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 09, 2026 1:15 PM
Spencer Pratt Says the Real Problem With California Isn’t the Vote Counting—It Starts Long Before That
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Spencer Pratt is taking on California's election system.

In a nearly 10-minute video posted to social media, Pratt laid out the real problem with California's elections. His argument was not that vote tabulation itself is fraudulent; in fact, he said ballots are counted with "robotic" accuracy. Instead, the problem is that California's elections have no safeguards and a string of loose regulations that undermines confidence in the system and invite abuse long before ballots ever reach the counting room.

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Pratt made clear this is a fight he intends to continue, vowing to push for changes before Los Angeles' next mayoral election so that the same abuses are not repeated, and faith is once again restored in California elections. 

"In judicial ethics, the mere appearance of potential fraud is disqualifying," Pratt began. "Same goes here. Whether or not there is widespread fraud occurring, there certainly could be, and it doesn't matter how many times you scream, there's no widespread fraud, a lot of people believe there is, and there's no way to actually validate it."

This isn't just about whether or not fraud is swinging the election, the appearance of fraud already is swinging the election. People rightly have zero faith in this janky inefficient system. They feel like their vote isn't being counted. They feel like illegal ballots are being cast and they're not wrong to worry about it.

He went on to argue that the problem isn’t in the tabulation of votes, but in what happens before ballots are ever counted, pointing to swarms of NGO workers harvesting ballots, including from homeless populations on Skid Row, and in some cases telling people who to vote for, which is illegal. He even pushed back on the idea that this is all permitted under California law, arguing that many of these practices would violate the state’s own rules. As Pratt put it, “They’ve simply removed all the mechanisms to catch the fraud and prevent it from happening.” 

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He went on to reveal that his team has spent time digging into allegations of voter fraud in California, while others were quick to cry fraud and move on, he said he was focused on actually doing the work to turn the evidence into proof, 

"Evidence is not proof. I don't say things without proof," Pratt said. "Now, anyone saying that there's no evidence of fraud is lying. There's tons of evidence, and I was the one who got it. All those videos you saw of homeless people admitting that they were paid for their vote, where do you think they came from?"

"But if you want to end this fraud, doing protests and bitching about stolen elections won't get you anything. You need the fraudsters to start catching charges. For that to happen, you need proof. That's what investigators do. They turn evidence into proof with a robust investigation."

"You don't get evidence by going to rallies or storming the ballot processing center," he said. "You get evidence by doing real work. And the first rule of criminal investigation is you do not talk about it. Here's the reality. It's too late for my campaign. A lot of people refuse to accept that, but I can."

It's too late for me. This is about you. It's about the next one. It's about exposing this corrupt rig system and changing it for the next election. If I have to be the kamikaze pilot to finally get this fixed, so be it. There's a right way and a wrong way to do this. The right way isn't easy, but it ends with commie animals and handcuffs. I will restore faith in our elections if it's the last thing I do. And to all you fraudsters out there, we've been watching you and justice is coming.

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