The Trump Administration Just Prosecuted Another Case of Election Fraud

Despite claims from the media and Democrats that American elections are secure from non-citizen participation, the Justice Department has once again successfully prosecuted a fraudulent voter.

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Woman named “Ada Ngozi Otuka” from the UK illegally votes in American elections in Texas in 2012, 16, 18, 20, and 24.



Now she’ll face the full force of the Law.



Our republic can only function when elections are free, fair, and secure.



My office is doing its part. https://t.co/pDiBWFT5WU — U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz (@USAttyReitz) July 30, 2026

The Justice Department announced on Thursday that Ada Ngozi Otuka, a 63-year-old United Kingdom national, pleaded guilty to charges of illegal voting by an alien and false claim to citizenship. Otuka, a lawful resident in Houston but not a U.S. citizen, had admitted to voting illegally in the 2020 election.

The Justice Department further claims that Otuka has been illegally voting in American elections for more than a decade. Records show that she had cast ballots in 2012, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2024. In 2025, Otuka filled out a naturalization application where she had admitted to voting illegally in U.S. elections.

“Our republic can only function when elections are free, fair, and secure,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz when announcing the guilty plea.

Otuka faces up to six years in prison for falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and an additional year for illegally voting. She also faces a potential fine up to $250,000. Her sentencing will be carried out on November 5.

Her conviction comes as the Justice Department was denied access to New Jersey voter rolls by a Biden appointed judge despite the state maintaining 6,600 non-citizens as registered voters through a “serious software error.” 75,000 non-citizens in New Jersey were likewise summoned for jury duty, raising further concerns.

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