Scott Jennings Reveals the Real Reason Democrats Turned on Graham Platner

Scott Jennings blasted Democrats on Thursday for continuing to back Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner despite a cascade of controversies that, he argued, should have rendered him politically nonviable.

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Jennings pointed to what he described as a pattern of defense from Democrats, even as allegations mounted, including initial scrutiny over a Nazi tattoo, reported pro-Hamas sympathies, and revelations about his personal conduct. A New York Times report detailed claims of a violent past, domestic abuse, alcohol issues, and disturbing behavior, yet support largely held. According to Jennings, the turning point came only after Platner’s polling collapsed earlier this week, following a new accusation from an ex-girlfriend alleging rape.

.@ScottJenningsKY: “Democrats like Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren…kept saying that he’s gotten over the rough patch in his life, he’s apologized...The only thing that changed is that he’s no longer politically viable…" pic.twitter.com/vsTAzHqurh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2026

"Democrats like Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and on and on and on and on kept saying that, oh, he's gotten over the rough patch in his life. You know, he's apologized. Ro Khanna, he's on a redemption. He'll bring redemption to our nation. So they were willing to overlook or believe all of his explanations up until now," Jennings said. "The only thing that changed is that he's no longer politically viable."

"His poll numbers went down to the point where it wasn't politically palatable to say that this redemption tour was going to be good for America anymore," he continued. "I think you're right. He's never actually taken accountability for any of these things. The Democrats knew. Ninety-eight percent of the things we knew about Graham Plattner, we knew before the Democrats voted in the primary in Maine, and they still voted for him."

Rumors had already been swirling earlier in the week that Platner would exit the Maine Senate race after several campaign events were abruptly canceled without explanation. Those reports were confirmed yesterday when he officially withdrew, leaving the Maine Democratic Party with just weeks until July 27 to select a replacement nominee.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

The sudden vacancy now puts the Maine Democratic Party in a bind, with just weeks to choose a replacement candidate. The question is whether party leaders will simply appoint one, handing conservatives an easy line of attack as they argue the move undercuts the very democratic principles Democrats say they champion.

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