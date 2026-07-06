Sen. John Fetterman Blasts Graham Platner's Backers After Newest Allegation

With the shocking most recent allegation against Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner finally causing fractures amongst his base of radical supporters, moderate Democrat Sen. John Fetterman has taken to calling out the famous Democrats who have boosted Platner’s profile.

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🚨 WOW! Democrat Sen. John Fetterman just OBLITERATED Bernie Sanders and demanded he apologize for pushing COMMUNISTS like Senate candidate Graham Platner — now credibly accused of r*pe



"Honestly, I would really call Bernie Sanders to APOLOGIZE for PUSHING this kind of PREDATOR.… pic.twitter.com/zWtNEXsVcJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2026

Fetterman has called on democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders to issue an apology for promoting Platner, stating that he “more than anyone” worked to help elect a “predator.” He likewise stated that Sanders owes an apology to Platner’s accuser.



The walls have begun to close in on Platner, who is finally seeing Democrats rescind their endorsements as the latest accusation of a disturbing sexual assault was reported late Monday afternoon.

Many are theorizing that backroom discussions are well underway for Maine Democrats, who would hope that growing pressure will cause Platner to drop out before the July 13 deadline. Should Platner make an early exit from the race by that date, the Maine Democrat party will have two weeks to locate and nominate a candidate in a move similar to that of Kamala Harris and former President Joe Biden.

The anti-democratic political gaming would enable the party to unilaterally select their preferred candidate, even though that individual would have seen little to no electoral support for the position prior.

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