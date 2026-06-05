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Tipsheet

Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 05, 2026 3:30 PM
Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Despite a bombshell New York Times report accusing Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of domestic abuse, rape fantasies, and other controversial behavior, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) still plans to appear with him at a rally on Friday. 

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The move is especially notable given that just a day earlier, Khanna said credible allegations of domestic abuse, rape, or inappropriate relationships with a minor would be a red line for him.

Following the report by the NYT, Khanna even described the alleged behavior as "wrong" and toxic," but apparently is wasn't enough to consider revoking his support of the Maine Senate hopeful.

“The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class," Rep. Khanna wrote in a statement. And apparently, as long as those goals move forward, it does not matter what kind of person is pursuing them.

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The same is true of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has continued to double down on his support for Platner for similar reasons. Although the socialist has yet to comment on the latest allegations detailed by the New York Times.

This comes as one of Platner’s accusers has slammed the Times for apparently softening the breadth of the allegations.

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