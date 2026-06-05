Rep. Ro Khanna to Attend Rally Alongside Graham Platner Despite Bombshell NYT Report

Despite a bombshell New York Times report accusing Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of domestic abuse, rape fantasies, and other controversial behavior, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) still plans to appear with him at a rally on Friday.

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The move is especially notable given that just a day earlier, Khanna said credible allegations of domestic abuse, rape, or inappropriate relationships with a minor would be a red line for him.

BREAKING: California Democrat Ro Khanna says the allegations against Graham Platner reported by The New York Times are “wrong and toxic,” but says he will still appear alongside him at a rally in Maine tonight.



In a statement, Congressman Khanna wrote, “The people of Maine… pic.twitter.com/QGoMXPDEyl — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2026

Following the report by the NYT, Khanna even described the alleged behavior as "wrong" and toxic," but apparently is wasn't enough to consider revoking his support of the Maine Senate hopeful.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a Platner ally, calls his behavior in The New York Times story "wrong" and "toxic" but says Graham Platner has sought redemption and acknowledged his mistakes. #MaineSenate pic.twitter.com/OhtFjuH0NK — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 4, 2026

“The people of Maine deserve a senator who is going to stand up to the billionaire class, against genocide, and for the working class," Rep. Khanna wrote in a statement. And apparently, as long as those goals move forward, it does not matter what kind of person is pursuing them.

🚨 Hypocrisy on full display



Ro Khanna who spent the last two years, calling Donald Trump and Republicans Fascists, Nazis & abusers strongly endorses Graham Platner cause "redemption"



Is there a bigger hypocrite than Ro Khanna? pic.twitter.com/picsk625lT — J (@JayTC53) June 4, 2026

The same is true of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has continued to double down on his support for Platner for similar reasons. Although the socialist has yet to comment on the latest allegations detailed by the New York Times.

Bernie Sanders remains silent on Graham Platner's latest controversy where he was exposed for being abusive and said he would rape someone to show them he was dominant.



MS NOW: “Bernie, of course, one of his top supporters…wouldn’t even engage in the question.” pic.twitter.com/HYaDL0njI9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2026

This comes as one of Platner’s accusers has slammed the Times for apparently softening the breadth of the allegations.

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