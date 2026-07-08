Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to Joe Biden in Maine

Democrats are scrambling to find a candidate. Reportedly, Graham Platner won’t drop out of Maine’s Senate race unless he can choose his successor after his campaign seemed to fall apart over the latest rape allegation. It’s a chaotic situation, and July 13 is the deadline. After that, the ballot will be finalized, and the Democrats will be stuck. That’s why the timing of the Politico article has angered Platner’s supporters.

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This is a Democratic circus, and yes, this party is once again doing that thing they did to Joe Biden: dropping a man from the ticket who had won his primary and replacing him with someone no one voted for. In 2024, that was Kamala Harris. In Maine this year, it could be anyone. This isn’t the SAT, guys. You can’t erase an answer and start anew here. Platner won the Maine primary overwhelmingly. But alas, with power in mind, banana republicanism is being exhibited by the Democrats, and Scott Jennings called them out for it:

Scott Jennings exposes the uncomfortable truth Democrats don’t want to face about the Graham Platner saga.



He forced the CNN panel to confront the brutal reality that Democrats are — once again — openly attempting to “subvert the will of the people.”



JENNINGS: “I’m amazed at… pic.twitter.com/9QA8T1RBRa — Overton (@overton_news) July 7, 2026

JENNINGS: “I’m amazed at just how breezily Democrats are out there publicly discussing subverting the will of the people of Maine.” “Graham Platner overwhelmingly won a primary, 98% of what we know about Graham Platner, we already knew!” “The voters knew, the Democrats knew, the activists knew, the donors knew. Everybody knew.” “They voted for him anyway!” “You know, Graham Platner hasn’t dropped out of this race yet…” “You have all these Democrats…well, I guess we’ll have to get somebody else. You had a vote!” “This is a democracy. The Democrats voted, and now the party of democracy is apparently going to subvert the will of the people.”

Yeah, that’s something a communist party would do.

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