VIP
America Dominates in Food, Too
America Dominates in Food, Too
The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?
The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host?
Graham Platner's First Accuser Again Sets the Record Straight...and Torches the NYT
Graham Platner's First Accuser Again Sets the Record Straight...and Torches the NYT
About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in DC...
About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in...
The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making the Rounds
The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making...
'They Refused to Talk to My Roommate': Woman Slams Legacy Media Outlet for Protecting Graham Platner
'They Refused to Talk to My Roommate': Woman Slams Legacy Media Outlet for...
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over
There Is No 'But' After 'I'm Sorry'
There Is No 'But' After 'I'm Sorry'
Why Are Democrats So Evil?
Why Are Democrats So Evil?
Let's Work With the Good Guys
Let's Work With the Good Guys
Why Our Kids Don't Learn
Why Our Kids Don't Learn
No, Paris, US Air Conditioners Did Not Cause Europe’s Heat Wave
No, Paris, US Air Conditioners Did Not Cause Europe’s Heat Wave
Update: Leftism Controlling Education
Update: Leftism Controlling Education
Trump and RFK Jr. Are Working to Rebuild the American Family
Trump and RFK Jr. Are Working to Rebuild the American Family
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to Joe Biden in Maine

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 08, 2026 6:50 AM
Scott Jennings Points Out Dems Are Doing That Thing That They Did to Joe Biden in Maine
Business Wire

Democrats are scrambling to find a candidate. Reportedly, Graham Platner won’t drop out of Maine’s Senate race unless he can choose his successor after his campaign seemed to fall apart over the latest rape allegation. It’s a chaotic situation, and July 13 is the deadline. After that, the ballot will be finalized, and the Democrats will be stuck. That’s why the timing of the Politico article has angered Platner’s supporters. 

Advertisement

This is a Democratic circus, and yes, this party is once again doing that thing they did to Joe Biden: dropping a man from the ticket who had won his primary and replacing him with someone no one voted for. In 2024, that was Kamala Harris. In Maine this year, it could be anyone. This isn’t the SAT, guys. You can’t erase an answer and start anew here. Platner won the Maine primary overwhelmingly. But alas, with power in mind, banana republicanism is being exhibited by the Democrats, and Scott Jennings called them out for it:

JENNINGS: “I’m amazed at just how breezily Democrats are out there publicly discussing subverting the will of the people of Maine.”

“Graham Platner overwhelmingly won a primary, 98% of what we know about Graham Platner, we already knew!”

“The voters knew, the Democrats knew, the activists knew, the donors knew. Everybody knew.”

“They voted for him anyway!”

“You know, Graham Platner hasn’t dropped out of this race yet…”

“You have all these Democrats…well, I guess we’ll have to get somebody else. You had a vote!”

“This is a democracy. The Democrats voted, and now the party of democracy is apparently going to subvert the will of the people.”

Recommended

About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in DC... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Yeah, that’s something a communist party would do. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in DC... Matt Vespa
The Graham Platner Receipts on Dems Were Whipped Out...by a CNN Host? Matt Vespa
The Mets Are Terrible, But This Play From the KC Royals Is Making the Rounds Matt Vespa
President Trump Says the Iran Ceasefire Is Over Amy Curtis
Spoiled Socialists John Stossel
Graham Platner's First Accuser Again Sets the Record Straight...and Torches the NYT Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

About That Black Woman Photographed With a Bunch of Supposed White Nationalists in DC... Matt Vespa
Advertisement