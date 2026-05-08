A judge has ruled to allow cameras in the upcoming July trial about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Tyler Robinson allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, while he hosted a free speech event on a college campus in Utah.

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The fatal shooting was captured on many cameras and was seen by thousands of college students.

Robinson's family turned him into local law enforcement.

Cameras will remain in Charlie Kirk case.



Tyler Robinson judge denied the defense motion to exclude news cameras from the courtroom. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 8, 2026

🚨 FOX NEWS ALERT: “Cameras WILL be allowed in the courtroom

for the ENTIRE Charlie Kirk murder trial, a judge just ruled in Utah,” reports @kayleighmcenany pic.twitter.com/Z42MKDweMV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 8, 2026

Tyler Robinson’s big to ban cameras from the courtroom has FAILED



This is a big win for transparency and a win for the First Amendment



The American people deserve access to these proceedings



Charlie was killed on live TV, the trial should be too — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 8, 2026





🚨 NOW: Charlie Kirk m*rder trial judge rules CAMERAS ARE ALLOWED into the court room for the *FULL* trial — a big loss for Tyler Robinson’s legal team



The trial is starting this July



The people DESERVE TO KNOW! Great win 👏🏻



For Charlie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/a4C4VjTLhi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 8, 2026

#BREAKING: Judge allows cameras in Charlie Kirk murder trial; proceedings set to begin in July. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 8, 2026

Cameras allowed at accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson's murder trial https://t.co/IA3kWb9L8J pic.twitter.com/JwKyLEKiYP — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

BREAKING: A judge in the Charlie Kirk assassination trial has ruled that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom throughout the proceedings. The trial of Tyler Robinson is scheduled to begin in July. pic.twitter.com/Eq8kUeo78f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2026





Judge rules cameras CAN be allowed in courtroom in Charlie Kirk accused killer case. — Vanessa Broussard (@VanessaBNews) May 8, 2026

🚨🇺🇸 The judge in the Charlie Kirk murder trial just ruled cameras WILL be allowed in the courtroom for the ENTIRE trial, set to begin in July.



The whole country is going to watch this one play out in real time.



As it should.pic.twitter.com/sw7p488d7F — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 8, 2026

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