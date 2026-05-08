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Judge Allows Cameras in Charlie Kirk Murder Trial

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 08, 2026 9:24 PM
Judge Allows Cameras in Charlie Kirk Murder Trial
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

A judge has ruled to allow cameras in the upcoming July trial about Charlie Kirk’s murder. 

Tyler Robinson allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, while he hosted a free speech event on a college campus in Utah. 

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The fatal shooting was captured on many cameras and was seen by thousands of college students. 

Robinson's family turned him into local law enforcement. 


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