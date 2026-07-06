VIP
I'm So Done With the Communists
I'm So Done With the Communists
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious Freedom
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious...
VIP
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to Turn Us Into Norway
New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to...
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
VIP
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's Game
FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's...
Tipsheet

Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop Out

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 06, 2026 3:10 PM
Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop Out
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, already battered by a string of scandals this year, abruptly canceled a campaign event in Maine without offering an explanation. The sudden move has ignited widespread speculation that the scandal-ridden, Democratic Socialist of America–backed candidate is preparing to drop out of the Senate race.

Advertisement

Platner has been the subject of significant controversy, ranging from his support of socialism and Hamas to his Nazi tattoo and even allegations of sexual abuse and bizarre rape fantasies. Republicans have pointed out that while Democrats have spent years calling Republicans Nazis, Democrats are backing a literal Nazi, as establishment Democratic figures, alongside others like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have doubled down on their support for him.

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE SOCIALISM GRAHAM PLATNER

Currently, prediction betting markets have shifted drastically, indicating that traders expect Platner to drop out of the race imminently. 

Platner nor his campaign has commented on the series of canceled events.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech Amy Curtis
Doug Burgum Embarrasses CNN's Dana Bash Over Reflecting Pool Vandal Amy Curtis
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team Jeff Charles
Chip Away at Birthright Citizenship Until We Can Finish It Off Entirely Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement