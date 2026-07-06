Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop Out

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, already battered by a string of scandals this year, abruptly canceled a campaign event in Maine without offering an explanation. The sudden move has ignited widespread speculation that the scandal-ridden, Democratic Socialist of America–backed candidate is preparing to drop out of the Senate race.

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🚨 JUST IN: Democrat U.S. Senator candidate Graham Platner has suddenly CANCELED his campaign event after reports indicate more damaging info might be dropping soon



PLATNER IS COOKED!



Republicans must hold Maine this November and destroy the socialist! pic.twitter.com/h1LVlHUcEP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2026

Democrats are about to pull a Joe Biden on Graham Platner.



Voters in the party no longer have a say. They rig primaries and force candidates to drop out against their will.



The party of “democracy” is the most undemocratic party imaginable. https://t.co/glVtAhCTyk — Justin (@JustinUSA) July 6, 2026

🇺🇸 DSA-backed Sen. candidate Graham Platner canceled ANOTHER campaign event, with no reason given.



This lines up as polls start testing other Dems against Susan Collins, and whispers grow about a potential new scandal that could force him out...



I'd ask if the October surprise… pic.twitter.com/DrtVVGGVWF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 6, 2026

Platner has been the subject of significant controversy, ranging from his support of socialism and Hamas to his Nazi tattoo and even allegations of sexual abuse and bizarre rape fantasies. Republicans have pointed out that while Democrats have spent years calling Republicans Nazis, Democrats are backing a literal Nazi, as establishment Democratic figures, alongside others like Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have doubled down on their support for him.

Currently, prediction betting markets have shifted drastically, indicating that traders expect Platner to drop out of the race imminently.

After Allies tease another scandal in Graham Platner’s campaign, and after multiple canceled town halls, his odds falls below 50%



Graham Platner odds of winning Per @Kalshi



1 week ago: 🟢 62%

Now: 🟡 48% pic.twitter.com/lgbrff3U96 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 6, 2026

BREAKING: Odds Graham Platner drops out of the ME Senate race soar, amid rumors of a potential new scandal dropping.



38% chance. pic.twitter.com/SBsUJNuPhj — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 6, 2026

Platner nor his campaign has commented on the series of canceled events.

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