This Is What AOC Has to Say About Graham Platner's Abuse Allegations

Democratic Representative and self-described democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is doubling down on Graham Platner as a viable candidate for Senate in Maine, despite a bombshell report last week in which several women accused him of domestic abuse, along with disturbing allegations of violent sexual fantasies and a tendency toward aggression.

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She said that although the allegations were "hard to stomach," he remains a "choice."

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on abuse allegations against Graham Platner:



“There’s a lot in that behavior that’s really challenging, it’s hard to stomach some of it, but, BUT…I think that this is a choice.” pic.twitter.com/EsCVvVTDU7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2026

"When it comes to the substance of this reporting, obviously, there's a lot in that behavior that's really challenging," she said. "It's hard to stomach, you know, in some of it. But, but, at the end of the day, I think that this is a choice."

In other words, her analysis is a mirror image of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’. As long as Platner has pledged to fight for the working class, a priority for the socialist, she views him as a viable choice, with character mattering far less than what he intends to do with the power he would have if elected to the Senate.

Several Democrats have continued to back Platner, including Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), with no indication they plan to withdraw their support or endorsements.

Bernie Sanders doubles down on supporting Graham Platner even after he was exposed for posting explicit pictures on an app known for being a “predator’s paradise.”pic.twitter.com/2Qt41o4klO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2026

BREAKING: California Democrat Ro Khanna says the allegations against Graham Platner reported by The New York Times are “wrong and toxic,” but says he will still appear alongside him at a rally in Maine tonight.



In a statement, Congressman Khanna wrote, “The people of Maine… pic.twitter.com/QGoMXPDEyl — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2026

Many have raised questions about where Democrats might ultimately draw a red line on Platner’s behavior, though it appears there may not be one.

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