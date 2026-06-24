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President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2026 11:00 AM
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
The White House

The Senate on Tuesday voted to restrict President Trump's ability to conduct military operations against Iran in a 50-48 vote, with four Republicans breaking ranks to support the measure: Sens. Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy. Sen. John Fetterman was the lone Democrat to vote against it. 

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The president responded with a scathing Truth Social post, arguing that the War Powers Resolution would only make negotiations with Iran more difficult. He described the measure as "poorly timed and meaningless," contending that Iran is "on the ropes" and "willing to give us practically anything," making congressional efforts to limit his authority particularly counterproductive.

"So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponsor of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy," the president wrote on Truth Social. "Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, 'what does that all mean?' These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done! President DJT."

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This comes as the Trump administration, led by Vice President JD Vance, spent the weekend in negotiations with Iran, securing commitments on nuclear inspections, the use of unfrozen funds to purchase American products, and keeping the Strait of Hormuz permanently open. The agreement has now moved into its second phase, which aims to establish a more durable and comprehensive peace deal. 

The question is whether that goal will ultimately materialize. Iranian officials were notably difficult over the weekend, with negotiators reportedly snubbing the vice president and, in some cases, publicly contradicting elements of the agreement shortly after they were announced in the United States. It is a pattern that has persisted throughout the negotiations and one that continues to raise questions about Tehran's willingness to follow through on its commitments.

The Trump administration has said it has little hesitation about resuming military strikes on Iran should the regime begin violating the terms of the agreement, although Iranian officials and their allies have consistently tested the boundaries since the memorandum of understanding was signed last week. 

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For example, Hezbollah continued to conduct attacks on Israel from Lebanon, as the terrorist group launched missiles and drones into Israeli territory, undermining the spirit of the agreement almost immediately. Yet, in a striking turn, Israel appeared to receive more criticism and pressure to halt hostilities than any other party involved. Iranian officials have also repeatedly threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz since the agreement was signed, further raising doubts about Tehran's commitment to de-escalation. 

President Trump is pursuing peace, and there is value in that effort. The challenge is that Iran has a long history of using negotiations to extract concessions while giving up as little as possible in return. Whether this agreement succeeds may ultimately depend on the administration's willingness to enforce clear consequences when Iran inevitably tests the limits.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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