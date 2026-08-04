James Talarico Sure Is Having a Hard Time Defending His Manhood

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is now fighting to counter attacks against his masculinity after a barrage of attacks coming from the right.

Talarico has been running head to head with his opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to recent polling.

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From Politico:

James Talarico is determined not to let his GOP challenger Ken Paxton’s and Republicans’ attacks on his masculinity define him in what has emerged as one of the party’s loudest tactics in the crucial Senate race. The Texas Democrat is working to position himself as a candidate focused on issues he says men actually care about instead of speculation about his diet, sexuality and religious beliefs. “They’ve even called me a vegan, and those are fighting words in the state of Texas,” Talarico said at a San Antonio rally this summer. “Nowadays our culture tells young men that greatness is tearing other people down, is trolling and owning and dominating. But my dad showed me what real greatness looks like. He inspired me to serve,” Talarico said at another rally in Houston, referencing how his dad often mowed the lawn of his elderly widowed neighbor without asking. Talarico’s attempt to reclaim the masculinity narrative by confronting the issue head-on could help propel him to flip a seat Democrats haven’t held in nearly four decades, and which could determine control of the Senate next year.

Both parties are currently fighting it out to win over male voters — especially racial minorities. Republicans garnered more support from black and Hispanic voters in the 2024 election than in previous years, an outcome that has worried Democrats who fear losing key components of their voting base.

Republicans have repeatedly questioned James Talarico’s manhood in the Texas Senate race by using nicknames and jabs at his testosterone levels, diet and gender.

After winning the primary election, Paxton said in his victory speech: “He’s even running a vegan campaign, whatever that is. He goes by a few names that you may all have heard of. Some people know him as Tofu Talarico. Some people call him Six-Gender Jimmy. I’ve even heard some people call him James Talafreako. And others refer to him simply as Low-T Talarico.”

Talarico has denied being a vegan and has posted images and videos of him eating Texas BBQ.

White House adviser Stephen Miller and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined the attacks by casting doubt on Talarico’s physical build.

During an appearance on Fox News, Miller said it was “brave, courageous, that the Democratic Party would choose Texas, of all places, to nominate their first transgender Senate candidate.”

He added, “He’s clearly transitioning into a female. You know, when Talarico goes in for a blood test, when he gets a physical, blood doesn’t come out; instead, soy milk comes out.”

Stephen Miller on Talarico: I think it's very bold—one could say brave, courageous that the Democratic Party would choose Texas of all places to nominate their first transgender senate candidate who is clearly transitioning into a female. pic.twitter.com/23k9eibrOk — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2026

Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “I gotta say, if you were making a list of 1,000 adjectives to describe this guy, ‘masculine’ would not be one of them. I mean, this guy, if a stiff breeze came by, it would blow him over like a feather.”

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Ted Cruz on Talarico: "If you were making a list of 1,000 adjectives to describe this guy, 'masculine' would not be one of them. I mean, if a stiff breeze came by it would blow him over like a feather." pic.twitter.com/cBwv5qwQ87 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) said: “If you look at him, this is a guy who’s publicly stated pretty bizarre things — that God is nonbinary. He’s a total weirdo, and I think Texas voters recognize that.”

Talarico’s low-key response to the attacks on his masculinity is probably the best he could do in this race. If he went overboard trying to show he’s a manly man, it might prompt a “methinks he doth protest too much” reaction from the voting public.

Still, Talarico can’t change the fact that only folks on the far left appreciate his brand of so-called masculinity. It remains to be seen whether this will be an issue in November.

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