Former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Talks Deportations

Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino sat down for an interview this week to talk about deportations and other immigration issues. Bovino warned that some within the Trump administration might be getting "cold feet" on deportations.

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NEW - Greg Bovino, former U.S. Border Patrol Chief, says mass deportations have slowed down due to aspects within the Trump admin lacking the fortitude and willpower, thus getting "cold feet," likely due to unpopular polling and politics. pic.twitter.com/T0J8ZGDpSZ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 27, 2026

"We've all got the team that we have," Bonvio said. "I had to rely on my team, no doubt."

"Same with the Border Patrol, same with the President. He has a team to rely on. Can't do it all himself. And, you know, I think that some of the team may not have the fortitude that President Trump does," Bovino continued. "Trump's the best deporter that I've ever worked for."

"Some said that Hussein Obama deported more people, remember that's a misnomer because he counted Border Patrol apprehension numbers right at the border," Bovino said. "Let's don't give him too much credit for that."

"Trump's the best I ever worked for. We started off the very best. Look, we went to Los Angeles and absolutely hammered it in Los Angeles. Absolutely hammered it," Bovino added. "Same thing with Chicago, then Charlotte. Let me tell you what, Charlotte was off the hook, folks. Our highest one-day apprehension rate was in Charlotte, North Carolina."

"I heard from Secretary Noem, Mr. Lewandowski, 'Hey, President likes what you're doing. Doing a good job,'" Bovino said.

"But, you know, everybody's got their team they're working for and ... sometimes cold feet, whether that's polling numbers or whatever, can come into play. And that's too bad," Bovino continued, "because, again, this is for America. I don't give a d**n about the polling numbers."

"I don't go into cities to arrest illegal aliens based on polling numbers. I do that as a Border Patrol Chief," Bovino said.

Bovino was very positive about President Trump in his remarks.

What he actually said in the video:



"Trump is the best deporter I've ever worked for"

"Some of [the admin] may not have the fortitude that President Trump does"

"I felt that we had President Trump ... behind us"

"I heard from [Noem] ... the President likes what you're doing" https://t.co/Bpj7NLnNWS — AC (@saveusculture) April 27, 2026

And remember, DHS is still unfunded, thanks to Democrats.

DHS is currently unfunded...you cannot deport anyone without a workforce... https://t.co/lgv7o7Q8gg — Chip Paul (@ChipPaul60) April 28, 2026

We voted for mass deportations and tougher immigration laws. Deportations need to continue.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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