Former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Talks Deportations

Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner?
Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner?
Wait, There Was a Shooting Near the White House Two Weeks Ago...and the Investigation Stalled?
Wait, There Was a Shooting Near the White House Two Weeks Ago...and the...
How You Know the Politico Story About Kash Patel's Impending Termination Is Fishy
How You Know the Politico Story About Kash Patel's Impending Termination Is Fishy
CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Joke
CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania...
VIP
The Latest Update on the Third Trump Assassination Attempt Was Rather Disconcerting
The Latest Update on the Third Trump Assassination Attempt Was Rather Disconcerting
At Long Last, Thom Tillis Will Vote to Confirm Trump's Fed Chair Pick
At Long Last, Thom Tillis Will Vote to Confirm Trump's Fed Chair Pick
Democrats Always Act Surprised When One of Their Own Tries to Murder Trump
Democrats Always Act Surprised When One of Their Own Tries to Murder Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Defend His Disgusting First Lady Joke
Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Defend His Disgusting First Lady Joke
Scott Jennings Proves America Has a Left-Wing Violence Problem
Scott Jennings Proves America Has a Left-Wing Violence Problem
Here's Why Hundreds of Border Patrol Agents Have Been Reassigned to Laredo, Texas
Here's Why Hundreds of Border Patrol Agents Have Been Reassigned to Laredo, Texas
The Ninth Circuit Just Handed ICE a Major Win in Portland
The Ninth Circuit Just Handed ICE a Major Win in Portland
Here's How Many Jobs the California Billionaire Tax Will Cost
Here's How Many Jobs the California Billionaire Tax Will Cost
James Talarico's Spiritual Mentor Makes Vile Joke About the Latest Assassination Attempt Against Trump
James Talarico's Spiritual Mentor Makes Vile Joke About the Latest Assassination Attempt A...
Dead Men Don’t Vote: Federal Oversight Is the Only Way to Clean Up America’s Voter Rolls
Dead Men Don’t Vote: Federal Oversight Is the Only Way to Clean Up...
Tipsheet

Former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Talks Deportations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 28, 2026 9:00 AM
Former Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Talks Deportations
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino sat down for an interview this week to talk about deportations and other immigration issues. Bovino warned that some within the Trump administration might be getting "cold feet" on deportations.

Advertisement

"We've all got the team that we have," Bonvio said. "I had to rely on my team, no doubt."

"Same with the Border Patrol, same with the President. He has a team to rely on. Can't do it all himself. And, you know, I think that some of the team may not have the fortitude that President Trump does," Bovino continued. "Trump's the best deporter that I've ever worked for."

"Some said that Hussein Obama deported more people, remember that's a misnomer because he counted Border Patrol apprehension numbers right at the border," Bovino said. "Let's don't give him too much credit for that."

"Trump's the best I ever worked for. We started off the very best. Look, we went to Los Angeles and absolutely hammered it in Los Angeles. Absolutely hammered it," Bovino added. "Same thing with Chicago, then Charlotte. Let me tell you what, Charlotte was off the hook, folks. Our highest one-day apprehension rate was in Charlotte, North Carolina."

"I heard from Secretary Noem, Mr. Lewandowski, 'Hey, President likes what you're doing. Doing a good job,'" Bovino said. 

Recommended

Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN

"But, you know, everybody's got their team they're working for and ... sometimes cold feet, whether that's polling numbers or whatever, can come into play. And that's too bad," Bovino continued, "because, again, this is for America. I don't give a d**n about the polling numbers."

"I don't go into cities to arrest illegal aliens based on polling numbers. I do that as a Border Patrol Chief," Bovino said.

Bovino was very positive about President Trump in his remarks.

And remember, DHS is still unfunded, thanks to Democrats.

We voted for mass deportations and tougher immigration laws. Deportations need to continue.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner? Matt Vespa
The Ninth Circuit Just Handed ICE a Major Win in Portland Amy Curtis
Wait, There Was a Shooting Near the White House Two Weeks Ago...and the Investigation Stalled? Matt Vespa
CNN's Ben Ferguson Couldn't Believe Libs Had This Take About Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Joke Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Proves America Has a Left-Wing Violence Problem Amy Curtis
This Ilhan Omar Gaffe Was Almost Unbelievable Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Friendly Fire? Who Shot the Secret Service Officer During the WHCA Dinner? Matt Vespa
Advertisement