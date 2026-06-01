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Tipsheet

Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists' Own Propaganda Machine

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 01, 2026 1:00 PM
Mamdani to Spend Astounding $5 Million On What Some Describe as the Socialists' Own Propaganda Machine
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The price tag for New York City’s new “Office of Mass Engagement” is now projected to exceed $5 million, nearly double the original estimate, as critics have slammed the office as the self-described socialist’s own propaganda arm.

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The office has been open for only a month, yet its staff has already grown from 14 employees to 40. The bulk of the more than $5 million price tag is expected to go toward salaries for those employees, according to the city’s 2027 executive budget. The office also plans to hire an additional 26 employees by next year, who will earn an average salary of roughly $125,000 annually. Another $30,000 has been set aside for non-staff expenses.

The Office of Mass Engagements $5 million price tag exceeds the total buget of other critical city agencies including, the Board of Corrections, Community Affairs Unit, and the Office for People with Disabilities.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

“This is purely politics at a time when real services are needed,” Democratic political consultant Hank Sheinkopf said. “We have real deficits and this mayor is spending five million dollars to put 40 political operatives on the payroll. It’s morally incomprehensible . . . It’s outrageous.”

“This isn’t for anybody’s benefit but the mayor’s.”

The Office of Mass Engagement was pitched to New Yorkers as a way to form "a deeper connection between City Hall and community organizations, faith-based groups, and everyday New Yorkers looking to make their voices heard." 

"Mayor Mamdani knows that city government functions best when there is a direct line of communications between the Mayor, his team, and the people who built this city and keep it running," the offices "About" page reads. "To meet that end, OME works within City Hall and across City agencies to strategize, coordinate, and execute on engagement that reaches the masses of everyday New Yorkers."

Mamdani has argued that the new office is intended to help marginalized communities become more involved in city government. Critics, however, contend that it has primarily served the Democratic Socialists of America-aligned political base that helped elect him, a coalition that is largely white. 

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The leadership of the Office of Mass Engagement has so far been drawn heavily from Mamdani’s political operation, including Commissioner Tascha Van Auken, who previously served as his campaign field director. According to the New York Post, many of the office’s job descriptions are difficult to distinguish from those typically associated with political campaign staff. 

Critics have argued that the office’s primary purpose is to help sell Mamdani’s policies to the public, defend his agenda in the public sphere, and blunt political opposition, leaving taxpayers on the hook for funding their own downfall.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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