President Trump Just Ended the New York Times

President Trump blasted The New York Times on Sunday after it published an article titled "What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much," which argued that the Trump administration's war with Iran and subsequent memorandum of understanding had done little to alter the situation in the Middle East. It suggested that the conflict may have cost U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars while negotiations failed to permanently resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program or address the broader threat posed by its terror proxies and ballistic missile capabilities.

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The president took to Truth Social to tout the success of his foreign policy in Iran, arguing that Operation Epic Fury had devastated the country's military, particularly its navy and air force. He also pointed to the near-total destruction of Iran's ballistic missile launchers, manufacturing capacity, and drone infrastructure. Trump went even further, citing Iran's crippled economy, the memorandum of understanding that reopened the Strait of Hormuz, and a surging stock market as evidence that the operation had produced tangible results.

He added that he plans to include the article as evidence in his multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against The New York Times.

U.S. President Donald Trump:



"The headline in the Corrupt and Failing New York Times: “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” REALLY? Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and… pic.twitter.com/R0flWZ1AnW — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump OBLITERATES the traitorous NYT



"The headline in the Corrupt and Failing New York Times: “What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.” REALLY?"



"Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their… pic.twitter.com/U3hTBZLv0n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

"The headline in the Corrupt and Failing New York Times: 'What Changed After Almost 4 Months of War? Analysts Say Not Much.' REALLY?" the president wrote on Truth Social. "Their Military is DONE, their Navy is GONE, their Air Force is GONE, their Launching Pads, Missiles, Drones and Manufacturing of same, is almost GONE, their top two sets of Leaders are GONE, their Inflation is at 250%, their Economy is BROKEN, their Soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN, THE OIL IS GUSHING, and the U.S. Stock Market and Jobs are at record HIGHS. That’s what’s CHANGED, you corrupt and unethical cowards, and MORE!!! President DJT."

"The way the Corrupt and Failing New York Times is covering stories on a very battered and beat up Iran, through FAKE & MADE UP 'FACTS' is, in my opinion, 'TREASONOUS,'" Trump added in a separate post. "I will be adding all of their false and ridiculous reporting to my multi Billion Dollar lawsuit against them. They are Criminals! President DJT."

This comes as President Trump is pursuing a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times for defamation, claiming that the paper and some of its journalists have published false, malicious stories that damaged the president's reputation and business image.

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The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge, though it is expected to be refiled.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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