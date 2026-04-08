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Trump Obliterated CNN for Peddling Fake News About the Iran Ceasefire

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 08, 2026 7:00 AM
Trump Obliterated CNN for Peddling Fake News About the Iran Ceasefire
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

There’s a lot to discuss regarding this two-week ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and Israel. Jerusalem reportedly doesn’t like it; some of the demands Iran is touting aren’t going to happen—we’re not withdrawing all our forces from the region, for example. There was a ten-point plan and an accompanying statement from Tehran about the deal that CNN ran with, but it turned out to be fake news. The president and his staff roasted them for it: 

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CNN later deleted the piece:

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The media is so giddy to pounce on Trump, and they always get torched for it. 

There's nuance here. You're dealing with a country that's the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, with government agencies that can override each other, and things can get complicated. I mean, the media must know how these governments operate; they lie. Tehran is trying to save what’s left of its nation, as we’ve decimated it in less than 40 days. Of course, they’re going to claim they won. Also, the US isn’t going to agree to some of these points, so you know the bombings will probably start again in 14 days or sooner. 

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Yesterday Was Probably the Most Insane Anti-Trump Leftists Have Acted Since 2016 Matt Vespa
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