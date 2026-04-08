Trump Obliterated CNN for Peddling Fake News About the Iran Ceasefire

There’s a lot to discuss regarding this two-week ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and Israel. Jerusalem reportedly doesn’t like it; some of the demands Iran is touting aren’t going to happen—we’re not withdrawing all our forces from the region, for example. There was a ten-point plan and an accompanying statement from Tehran about the deal that CNN ran with, but it turned out to be fake news. The president and his staff roasted them for it:

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No one can believe that Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian Government. It didn’t! It was totally made up and posted, as a headline, for purpose of, perhaps, inflaming a very delicate situation.… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 8, 2026

This is the FAKE statement on the ceasefire that CNN is running with and the dumbass Democrats are running with it as if it’s true. Nothing here is true. The U.S. is NOT removing sanctions on Iran nor allowing Iran to make nukes. https://t.co/tCe2Dbysut pic.twitter.com/QEd8YrCLWS — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The Trump White House just WENT OFF on people spreading fake news about what President Trump agreed to with Iran and their "10 point plan"



"You have no idea what the f*ck you’re talking about you loser. Go back to whatever hole you crawled out of because you… pic.twitter.com/Y5ZTIAgiqG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 8, 2026

CNN later deleted the piece:

🚨 CNN has taken down their fake 10 pt plan after Trump yelled at them. pic.twitter.com/yA6TpqBn9p — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) April 8, 2026

The media is so giddy to pounce on Trump, and they always get torched for it.

Trump announces two-week "double-sided ceasefire" after conversations with Pakistani PM, says Iranian 10-point plan is "workable basis" for negotiations. pic.twitter.com/cKlEl4R1Oa — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 7, 2026

There's nuance here. You're dealing with a country that's the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, with government agencies that can override each other, and things can get complicated. I mean, the media must know how these governments operate; they lie. Tehran is trying to save what’s left of its nation, as we’ve decimated it in less than 40 days. Of course, they’re going to claim they won. Also, the US isn’t going to agree to some of these points, so you know the bombings will probably start again in 14 days or sooner.

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