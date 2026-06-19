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Tulsi Gabbard Makes a Major Move On Her Last Day As DNI

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2026 11:00 AM
Tulsi Gabbard Makes a Major Move On Her Last Day As DNI
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a major move on her final day in the Trump administration on Thursday, announcing that she would release a series of communications and documents that she says show Dr. Anthony Fauci directed millions of taxpayer dollars toward gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, worked to suppress the COVID-19 lab-leak theory and later lied about those efforts to Congress under oath.

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"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard wrote on X. "It’s time you know the truth."

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"The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and countless people around the world. Now, after years of lies and censorship and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability," Gabbard said in her nearly five-minute long video posted to X. "The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the Deep State playbook. Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president by restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe. It's time you know the truth."

Thursday marked Tulsi Gabbard's final day as Director of National Intelligence, as she announced her resignation to care for her husband following his diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

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