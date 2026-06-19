Tulsi Gabbard Makes a Major Move On Her Last Day As DNI

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a major move on her final day in the Trump administration on Thursday, announcing that she would release a series of communications and documents that she says show Dr. Anthony Fauci directed millions of taxpayer dollars toward gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, worked to suppress the COVID-19 lab-leak theory and later lied about those efforts to Congress under oath.

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"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard wrote on X. "It’s time you know the truth."

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! DNI Tulsi Gabbard has shocked the deep state by on her last day in office releasing bombshell files that Dr. Fauci used TAX DOLLARS to fund the WUHAN LAB responsible for COVID and millions of deaths



And he purposefully covered it up.



HE LIED TO CONGRESS! Fauci… pic.twitter.com/ywKjfXTtAF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 19, 2026

"The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and countless people around the world. Now, after years of lies and censorship and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability," Gabbard said in her nearly five-minute long video posted to X. "The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the Deep State playbook. Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president by restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe. It's time you know the truth."

Thursday marked Tulsi Gabbard's final day as Director of National Intelligence, as she announced her resignation to care for her husband following his diagnosis with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.



Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

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I just walked out of @ODNIgov HQ for the last time. Thank you President Trump - I remain grateful for the profound honor of serving the American people and our nation as the Director of National Intelligence. @DNIGabbard, out. pic.twitter.com/QXiGk5d5aB — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) June 19, 2026

Behind every great leader is often a quiet source of strength, and for DNI @TulsiGabbard, it's evident that's Abe.



Together, they brought heart, hope, and historic change to @ODNIgov. Though we'll miss seeing them around Liberty Crossing, we're grateful for the example they've… pic.twitter.com/D2WJ2ForVw — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 19, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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