The UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot Was Led by an Illegal Alien

One of the individuals charged with plotting a terrorist attack against the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House earlier this week, and the alleged ringleader of the operation, is an illegal alien, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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Abraham Alvarez, a Mexican national, entered the United States as a child and later received deportation relief through former President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program after overstaying his visa.

Alvarez was arrested on Sunday by the FBI in Omaha, Nebraska. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already lodged a detainer against him.

The terror plot targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House was allegedly led by an illegal immigrant, according to DHS.



Officials say Mexican national Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez was arrested by the FBI in Omaha on the day of the event before ICE lodged a detainer against him.… pic.twitter.com/PVqn4XPM0h — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

BREAKING: White House UFC terror plot 'ringleader' is a Mexican illegal immigrant



“Abraham Alvarez, identified in federal documents as the alleged "ringleader" of a plot to carry out a mass casualty event at the UFC White House event on June 14, is an illegal immigrant from… pic.twitter.com/peEb9MBlmO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 18, 2026

"This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House."

"He will face justice and swiftly be removed from our country."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The ringleader of the White House UFC Freedom 250 explosive-drone terror plot is a MEXICAN ILLEGAL ALIEN



He's a VIOLENT INVADER who was granted status under Obama! TRAITORS.



Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez is the suspect identified as an illegal alien by DHS



They… pic.twitter.com/FwsA2zE1dG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2026

The plot was uncovered last Wednesday, when nearly two dozen individuals allegedly planned to fly explosive drones into buildings at the UFC Freedom 250 event and have strategically positioned snipers open fire on fleeing attendees. The attack reportedly included a “second wave,” in which the terrorists intended to storm the gates of the White House. According to the alleged plotters, the goal was to overthrow the sitting government, which they believed was run by a secret cadre of elites who sacrifice and consume children, are deeply entwined with Jeffrey Epstein, and protected by President Trump. They also reportedly fixated on Israel and “the Jews,” blaming them in part for U.S. corruption and the war in Iran.

The plot was foiled after one suspect’s mother grew concerned about her son’s behavior and alerted authorities.

While dozens of individuals are reportedly connected to the case through a Signal group chat where they discussed plans and drew maps, only five suspects have been arrested so far, and they are all American citizens. The status of the others remains unclear.

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