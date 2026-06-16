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Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 16, 2026 4:30 PM
Here's What Was Just Revealed About One of the Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Terrorists
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

More information continues to emerge about the 12 people accused of plotting a terrorist attack at the UFC Freedom 250 event outside the White House on Sunday. Authorities say the group was allegedly plotting to overthrow the U.S. government over beliefs that it is controlled by a cadre of elites who sacrifice and eat children, are tied to Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump. The suspects also held antisemitic views, blaming Jewish people and Israel for the war in Iran.

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The plot was foiled after the mother of Tycen Proper, one of the suspects, notified the Danville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office of concerns about her son’s “recent conduct, including firearms purchases and communicating with certain individuals online,” according to a federal affidavit. Those individuals “claimed to be ex-military and Christian based."

Their “grievances” reportedly included “government corruption, the handling of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files, data centers taking up all the water in communities, and other government actions,” according to the affidavit.

“PROPER’s mother detailed that talking with these individuals online has caused PROPER to lean heavily into his religion, and she believed that those individuals were using religion to manipulate and influence her son.” 

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ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

The group had chosen targets including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and West Virginia GOP Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore over their connections to AIPAC and support for Israel.

When local and federal authorities raided the home of Proper, they discovered boxes of spent ammunition, spent cartridge casings, and tactical clothing. It was revealed that Proper had also spent $3,000 of his high school graduation money on “camping gear, food, ballistic plates, a new shotgun, a rifle, ‘lots’ of ammunition, extra magazines, and plate carriers,” according to his father. 

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Other family members added that Proper had been posting on social media expressing sympathy for Adolf Hitler.

Information about the other suspects is slowly beginning to emerge. Earlier today, much of the focus was on Michael Thomas, who allegedly claimed to be the mastermind behind the group but refused to take any action himself. One of the suspects reportedly participated in the planning while in a mental hospital. According to investigators, the group's goal was to accelerate the onset of a revolution in the United States.

The plot was discovered only days before the White House event.

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