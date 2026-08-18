Jewish Federation of Detroit Announces Fundraiser for Mike Rogers

Democrats have often relied on Jewish voters in elections, but in recent years the rise of antisemitism and the influx of Islamists have made it clear that Jews do not have a home in the Democrat Party. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed seems to know this, as he's tried pandering to Jewish Michiganders by saying he respects Jews and Judaism back in July.

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That's a lie, of course. El-Sayed despises Israel and routinely attacks AIPAC. He's vowed to defund U.S. aid to Israel and has ties to terror groups including Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Now the largest Jewish umbrella group in Michigan, the Jewish Federation of Detroit, is co-hosting a fundraiser for El-Sayed's opponent, Republican Mike Rogers.

The president of the largest Jewish umbrella group in Michigan, the Jewish Federation of Detroit, is cohosting a fundraiser for Mike Rogers, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senator, amid concerns among Jewish leaders about Abdul El-Sayed: https://t.co/47BMsJNOu6 — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 17, 2026

Here's more:

While Republicans in the key battleground state see an opportunity in November to capitalize on Jewish Democrats’ alarm over El-Sayed’s hostile rhetoric toward Israel and lackluster record in confronting the rise of antisemitism, Rogers has in the days following the primary still appeared relatively cautious in directly courting Jewish voters, as he has widened his pitch to Democrats in Michigan whom he reassured in a video message last week have “a home with” his campaign. He has otherwise called El-Sayed, a far-left former public health official, “beyond antisemitic” and said he “hates Jewish people,” echoing the most extreme concerns among Jewish Democrats turned off by the Democratic nominee’s ties to antisemitic Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and comments equivocating over the foiled terrorist attack against a synagogue outside Detroit in March, among other issues.

Will Democrats pivot on the antisemitism issue? Probably not. They're in bed with guys like Hasan Piker, after all.

I can't believe it's considered newsworthy when Jews oppose a Jew-hater. But that's how things are nowadays. — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) August 18, 2026

Democrats believed they had a lock on the Jewish vote, and that might be shifting.

People think Jews are doing this just out of support for Israel. What they don't understand is that American Jews are fearful of rising violent antisemitism in this country and they are voting out of those safety concerns. The Democratic Party has abandoned the Jews. — HenryTheHawk (@10000marblespls) August 18, 2026

Hatred for Israel is, by and large, an excuse for hatred of Jews.

Many of us have been pointing out the DSA's antisemitism and anti-Black racism for several years. It is driving some of the most faithful Democrats right out of the party. Maybe next time, the @TheDemocrats will listen to us. I'm just thankful I don't have to vote in MI. — ThePeej ✡️ (@PJDeU2) August 18, 2026

There's a reason El-Sayed lost big in Detroit, too. And a New York politician said the Democratic Socialists of America are a white supremacy movement.

It’s like 10+ years too late but still glad Jewish groups are finally heading towards some sanity and away from the suicidal path they’ve been on. https://t.co/uR2Tw9C8P5 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 18, 2026

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Everyone is glad to see this. Except the Democrats, who must be worried.

In addition to leading the Detroit Federation, Brian Hermelin is a long time donor to Dems.



His father was also a big time donor to Dems and served as an ambassador to Norway for Bill Clinton.



I cannot express enough how bad for Dems it is to be alienating Jewish Democrats. https://t.co/N7pasaIVEN — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) August 17, 2026

The Democrats have decided that alienating Jewish Democrats is a trade-off to maintain their increasingly radical base. There's a reason why Kamala Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro as her running mate, despite him being a smarter choice from a swing state who could have tipped Pennsylvania in her favor.

And it was because he is Jewish.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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