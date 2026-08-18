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Jewish Federation of Detroit Announces Fundraiser for Mike Rogers

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 18, 2026 5:30 PM
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Jewish Federation of Detroit Announces Fundraiser for Mike Rogers
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Democrats have often relied on Jewish voters in elections, but in recent years the rise of antisemitism and the influx of Islamists have made it clear that Jews do not have a home in the Democrat Party. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed seems to know this, as he's tried pandering to Jewish Michiganders by saying he respects Jews and Judaism back in July.

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That's a lie, of course. El-Sayed despises Israel and routinely attacks AIPAC. He's vowed to defund U.S. aid to Israel and has ties to terror groups including Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Now the largest Jewish umbrella group in Michigan, the Jewish Federation of Detroit, is co-hosting a fundraiser for El-Sayed's opponent, Republican Mike Rogers.

Here's more:

While Republicans in the key battleground state see an opportunity in November to capitalize on Jewish Democrats’ alarm over El-Sayed’s hostile rhetoric toward Israel and lackluster record in confronting the rise of antisemitism, Rogers has in the days following the primary still appeared relatively cautious in directly courting Jewish voters, as he has widened his pitch to Democrats in Michigan whom he reassured in a video message last week have “a home with” his campaign.

He has otherwise called El-Sayed, a far-left former public health official, “beyond antisemitic” and said he “hates Jewish people,” echoing the most extreme concerns among Jewish Democrats turned off by the Democratic nominee’s ties to antisemitic Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and comments equivocating over the foiled terrorist attack against a synagogue outside Detroit in March, among other issues.

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Will Democrats pivot on the antisemitism issue? Probably not. They're in bed with guys like Hasan Piker, after all.

Democrats believed they had a lock on the Jewish vote, and that might be shifting.

Hatred for Israel is, by and large, an excuse for hatred of Jews.

There's a reason El-Sayed lost big in Detroit, too. And a New York politician said the Democratic Socialists of America are a white supremacy movement.

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Everyone is glad to see this. Except the Democrats, who must be worried.

The Democrats have decided that alienating Jewish Democrats is a trade-off to maintain their increasingly radical base. There's a reason why Kamala Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro as her running mate, despite him being a smarter choice from a swing state who could have tipped Pennsylvania in her favor.

And it was because he is Jewish.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JUDAISM
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