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We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 16, 2026 12:00 PM
We Have More Details on the UFC Freedom 250 Terror Plot
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

More details are continuing to emerge about the foiled terrorist plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

According to Fox News' Bill Melugin, citing the affidavit, one of the alleged organizers of the terror plot was a California man named Michael Alan Thomas. Federal law enforcement says Thomas admitted he believed the United States government is controlled by a cadre of elites who sacrifice and eat children, were involved with Jeffrey Epstein, and are protected by President Trump. Thomas also allegedly blamed "the Jewish people" in part for the corruption within the U.S. government and blamed them, along with Israel more broadly, for the war with Iran.

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Thomas reportedly considered himself the group's "planner" and "advisor," although he was unwilling to take any actions himself. The group communicated through Signal, and authorities say they uncovered maps and diagrams of the UFC event that included suggested sniper positions and other tactical details. Investigators also say one of the suspects was motivated by a desire to target AIPAC donors, a pro-Israel advocacy group, as well as what they described as "capitalist elites."

All of the suspects involved are American citizens.

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This comes as FBI Director Kash Patel revealed Tuesday that federal law enforcement foiled a terrorist plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday. The alleged plan involved launching suicide drones at the event and surrounding buildings. Snipers positioned at strategic locations would then open fire on the fleeing crowd. According to investigators, the goal was to create enough chaos to help overthrow the current U.S. government. 

The plot was uncovered just days before the event was scheduled to take place at the White House.

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel wrote on X. 

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