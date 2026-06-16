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The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 16, 2026 1:00 PM
The RNC Responds After 'Decoy' Dan Sullivan Is Removed From Alaska Ballot
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

The Republican National Committee is applauding the decision to remove "Decoy" Dan Sullivan from the ballot in Alaska's upcoming Senate race after the state's Division of Elections concluded that the candidate had intended to confuse and mislead voters.

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“Alaskans can rest easy that their leaders will never tolerate blatant attempts to mislead voters and rig elections like Democrats' Decoy Dan Scam," RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement. "This is the right decision that will protect Alaskans from an unprecedented attack on our democracy."

The state is currently represented by Sen. Dan Sullivan, but a second candidate with the exact same name entered the race, using the same campaign slogan, the same party affiliation, and a similar campaign logo. Election officials ultimately concluded that the candidate's intent was to confuse voters and removed him from the ballot. 

The alleged "decoy" Sullivan's candidacy drew further scrutiny because his son works as a Democratic political operative. And while Sullivan claimed his father is a Republican, voting records reportedly show that his father participated in the Democratic primary in 2024.

As Townhall previously reported, "A newly released letter from Alaskan Elections Director Carol Beecher revealed that the false Sullivan had filed for his name to appear on the ballot as 'Dan S. Sullivan,' the same name of the Republican incumbent. The false candidate’s name is actually Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., as appears on his voter registration."

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"Sullivan had [also] utilized the services of a known Democrat Mary Peltola supporter for his campaign. The consultant that worked on the false Sullivan’s campaign had authored the press release that announced his campaign."

The false Sullivan has been given 30 days to appeal the decision, but was notified that the Alaskan ballots will be printed on June 28 without his name present should he not seek relief prior to that date.

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