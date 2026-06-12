Dan Sullivan and GOP Officials Just Ended Democrats' Nefarious Plan in Alaska

Justice has prevailed in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, as state elections officials have ruled that the fake Dan Sullivan recruited by Mary Peltola and Democrats is ineligible for the midterm ballot, a new report revealed from the Anchorage Daily News.

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JUST IN: Alaska Division of Elections has ruled Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg ineligible to run for office after a probe into Republican allegations that he’s trying to rig the election by drawing votes from U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivanhttps://t.co/OkJHByP0Hl pic.twitter.com/KC1CyXPcv5 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 12, 2026

🚨Just in: The Alaska Division of Elections has preliminarily ruled that Senate candidate Daniel J. Sullivan is not eligible to run in the Alaska Senate Race, citing concerns that his campaign could confuse voters because he shares the same name as incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan pic.twitter.com/qJ99l8ZqEP — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) June 12, 2026

The bogus Dan Sullivan had adopted the former campaign slogan and a near-identical logo to that of the Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, creating an obvious state of confusion for voters who may have unwittingly cast their vote for the Democrat spoiler candidate instead of their intended choice. A PDF copy of the press release that announced his campaign had shown that it was authored by a known supporter of Peltola’s political career.

Sen. Sullivan had previously indicated that he was looking to pursue legal action against the phony candidate for trademark infringement. Now, this decision could prevent that move from becoming necessary after officials reviewed two complaints from Republican party officials regarding the scam. They say that the false Sullivan had misrepresented that he was a Republican when, in reality, he had no political affiliation and has never registered with the Republican party.

These complaints were received by state elections officials, who declared that Sullivan was ineligible to run in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Based on a review of the evidence presented and in the Division’s possession, the Division has determined that the preponderance of evidence does not support your eligibility for the office of United States Senator,” a letter to Sullivan sent by the Alaskan Director of Elections read.

While this marks a significant win for the real Dan Sullivan, the decision from state officials has yet to be finalized.

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