Nevada Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking 140 Firearms to Mexican Cartels

A Nevada man pleaded guilty earlier this week to purchasing 140 firearms for drug trafficking organizations in Mexico, laundering proceeds from the firearms sales, and employing illegal aliens at a mining company in Nevada.

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According to court documents, from April 1, 2020, to September 17, 2025, Luis Alberto Osorio conspired with his co-defendants to purchase firearms, magazines, and ammunition on behalf of and at the request of others affiliated with drug trafficking organizations operating in Mexico, and to sell these items in Mexico for profit.

Osorio and others purchased ammunition and 140 firearms, including multiples of large-caliber and long-range firearms such as the Ohio Ordnance Works M2-SLR .50 BMG, the Barrett M82A1 and M107A1 .50 BMG anti-materiel rifles, the FN Herstal M249S 5.56x45mm and the FH Herstal SCAR 17S 7.62x51mm rifles.

“Firearms trafficking networks feed the violent cartels that terrorize border communities and pump illicit drugs into our neighborhoods,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada. “By cutting off this supply chain and holding this defendant accountable, we are directly disrupting the operational capabilities of these dangerous criminal organizations.”

Additionally, Osorio admitted that he harbored persons unlawfully residing in the United States.

“Trafficking military-style firearms and ammunition to drug trafficking organizations in Mexico fuels violence, strengthens criminal networks and threatens communities on both sides of the border,” said Jonathan Sherwin, Deputy Special Agent in Charge for HSI Las Vegas. “This guilty plea is the result of relentless work by HSI and the Homeland Security Task Force and our federal, state and local partners to disrupt the flow of weapons, money and criminal support that allows these organizations to operate.”

Osorio pleaded guilty to one count of straw purchasing of firearms; one count of trafficking in firearms; one count of harboring certain aliens; and one count of conspiracy to money launder.

“This case serves as an example of the effectiveness of the Homeland Security Task Force’s (HSTF) coordinated efforts in the region,” said Special Agent in Charge John Wester, San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Through our participation in HSTF, ATF is working to disrupt major gun and drug trafficking organizations alongside DEA, FBI, HSI, and local partners. We are removing a significant cache of firearms, dangerous narcotics, and illicit proceeds from our neighborhoods. We are dedicated to our commitment of ensuring public safety. ATF and our partners will continue to honor our pledge by targeting violent offenders, trafficking organizations, and the criminal infrastructure that is the foundation for violence in the region.”

The total statutory maximum penalty is 70 years in prison.

“In the world of organized crime and drug trafficking, guns and drugs go hand-in-hand,” said David S. Olesky, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division, which covers Nevada. “As a member of the Homeland Security Task Force, DEA and our partners will bring to bear all resources and draw on the full scope of our agencies’ expertise to hold accountable those individuals and organizations which pose a public health and safety threat to our communities through the trafficking of drugs and firearms.”

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Sentencing is scheduled for February 11, 2027. Any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Task Force consisting of special agents with the FBI, HSI, DEA, ATF, IRS-CI, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, and the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The case is being prosecuted by the District of Nevada.

This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad.

Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of U.S. law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. The Las Vegas HSTF comprises agents and officers from federal, state, and local law enforcement, with the prosecution being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada.

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