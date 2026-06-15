Sen. Dan Sullivan's Battle With a Bogus Candidate Is Finally Over

The fake Dan Sullivan has officially been removed from the Alaskan ballot after an investigation conducted by the state’s Division of Elections concluded that the candidate had intended to confuse or mislead voters into casting ballots away from the true incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

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#AKSEN news: Alaska elections director strikes Dan J. Sullivan from the ballot.



“the preponderance

of the evidence is that you chose this new nickname and party affiliation because that name and party

affiliation happen to be the name and party affiliation of another candidate… pic.twitter.com/6eB9moX7Tl — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) June 15, 2026

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on the other Dan Sullivan getting removed from the ballot in Alaska



“Saw that coming”



Source: Punchbowl News https://t.co/tqITchF9rC pic.twitter.com/VSSYlkLp1I — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 15, 2026

A newly released letter from Alaskan Elections Director Carol Beecher revealed that the false Sullivan had filed for his name to appear on the ballot as “Dan S. Sullivan,” the same name of the Republican incumbent. The false candidate’s name is actually Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., as appears on his voter registration.

The letter further showed that the false Sullivan refused to respond to requests for evidence to answer complaints from Alaskan Republicans that alleged that Sullivan had entered the race as a Republican in an attempt to confuse voters. Sullivan, who had never affiliated with the Republican party previously, requested to register as a Republican shortly before declaring his candidacy.

The false Sullivan had adopted the former campaign slogan of the incumbent Sullivan and likewise used a nearly identical logo to that of the legitimate campaign. The two logos were so similar that the incumbent Sullivan had threatened legal action against the false Sullivan for trademark infringement.

The letter also confirmed earlier reporting from Townhall, which broke the news that the false Sullivan had utilized the services of a known Democrat Mary Peltola supporter for his campaign. The consultant that worked on the false Sullivan’s campaign had authored the press release that announced his campaign.

“This consultant’s work on your behalf is, in isolation, innocuous,” Beecher said in the letter. “Alongside the other facts I have catalogued in this letter, however, it suggests a determined effort and a deliberate attempt to use the similarity of your name to confuse Alaska voters in the upcoming primary election.”

The false Sullivan has been given 30 days to appeal the decision, but was notified that the Alaskan ballots will be printed on June 28 without his name present should he not seek relief prior to that date.

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