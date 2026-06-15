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Tipsheet

Sen. Dan Sullivan's Battle With a Bogus Candidate Is Finally Over

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 15, 2026 7:00 PM
Sen. Dan Sullivan's Battle With a Bogus Candidate Is Finally Over
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The fake Dan Sullivan has officially been removed from the Alaskan ballot after an investigation conducted by the state’s Division of Elections concluded that the candidate had intended to confuse or mislead voters into casting ballots away from the true incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

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A newly released letter from Alaskan Elections Director Carol Beecher revealed that the false Sullivan had filed for his name to appear on the ballot as “Dan S. Sullivan,” the same name of the Republican incumbent. The false candidate’s name is actually Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., as appears on his voter registration.

The letter further showed that the false Sullivan refused to respond to requests for evidence to answer complaints from Alaskan Republicans that alleged that Sullivan had entered the race as a Republican in an attempt to confuse voters. Sullivan, who had never affiliated with the Republican party previously, requested to register as a Republican shortly before declaring his candidacy.

The false Sullivan had adopted the former campaign slogan of the incumbent Sullivan and likewise used a nearly identical logo to that of the legitimate campaign. The two logos were so similar that the incumbent Sullivan had threatened legal action against the false Sullivan for trademark infringement.

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2026 ELECTIONS ALASKA DAN SULLIVAN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

The letter also confirmed earlier reporting from Townhall, which broke the news that the false Sullivan had utilized the services of a known Democrat Mary Peltola supporter for his campaign. The consultant that worked on the false Sullivan’s campaign had authored the press release that announced his campaign.

“This consultant’s work on your behalf is, in isolation, innocuous,” Beecher said in the letter. “Alongside the other facts I have catalogued in this letter, however, it suggests a determined effort and a deliberate attempt to use the similarity of your name to confuse Alaska voters in the upcoming primary election.”

The false Sullivan has been given 30 days to appeal the decision, but was notified that the Alaskan ballots will be printed on June 28 without his name present should he not seek relief prior to that date.

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