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Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 11, 2026 12:30 PM
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) delivered a blistering two-minute takedown of Democrats' Senate nominee in Maine, Graham Platner, as Democrats have continued to double down around one of the most untenable candidates in recent history.

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A growing list of controversies has emerged around Platner, who was initially presented to voters as a humble oyster farmer. Those controversies include allegations of domestic abuse, infidelity, and claims involving possible sexual misconduct. Kennedy wasted little time highlighting the absurdity of Platner's candidacy.

"Sean, Mr. Platner seems to be one of the new faces of the loon wing of the Democratic Party. Clearly, he's angry," the Senator said. "When I see him on TV, he always looks like he's straining to have a stool. His supporters say, no, you don't understand him. He's just idiosyncratic. I guess he goose steps to the beat of his own drummer. But his history shows there's more than that. This guy makes Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez look like Aunt Bea in Mayberry." 

Mr. Plattner's comments about black people, his cavalier attitude toward rape, apparently a stated preference for masturbating in a porta-potty, his contempt for America. I think at one point he implied that he wished the Taliban were better shots to kill our people. This is not normal. I mean, this guy is 10x its past normal. And then he says, well, that was in my past. I've been born again. But just recently, we found out through his wife that Mr. Plattner has been sending sexually explicit messages, digital messages to other women. He calls it sexting and says, oh, there's nothing to see here. Well, Anthony Weiner was sexting. And we all said, well, what is that about? And we found out he was sending pictures of his penis to young women. 

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"Now, I'm not saying Mr. Platner is doing that. I don't know. But he needs to release those text messages. I want to know if he's a sexual predator," Sen. Kennedy added. "And the people of Maine deserve to know. This guy, he's like a Saturday Night Live skit."

This comes as Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), have continued to rally behind Platner despite his controversies. In defending their support, they have emphasized his commitment to specific issues, such as advocating for working-class Americans and opposing foreign wars, signaling that they view those positions as more important than the allegations surrounding his character. 

They have also largely accepted Platner's explanations of the accusations against him, even as others have offered conflicting accounts.

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