Spencer Pratt Declares He's 'Born For This' After Rough Election Night For Karen Bass

Los Ángeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is fired up after Tuesday night’s primary election, which indicates that he could make it to the runoff with Mayor Karen Bass.

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The incumbent has secured 35% of the vote, whereas Pratt is at 30% and left-wing Councilwoman Nithya Raman is at 22% as of Wednesday morning. However, the counting of mail-in ballots could make the race tighter in the days to come.

If Bass had won a majority of the votes in the primary, she would have avoided a runoff and won re-election.

“Well, obviously, God wanted five more months of me exposing all the failures of our mayor,” he told reporters on Tuesday night. “So it’s gonna be a fun ride. I hope she’s ready.”

NEW: With votes still being counted, @spencerpratt holds a sizeable lead for 2nd place and appears on track to advance to a runoff against Mayor @KarenBassLA .



When I asked how he’s feeling, Pratt replied: “Obviously, God wanted 5 more months of me exposing all the failures of… pic.twitter.com/hlohCBQIzd — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 3, 2026

“I mean, I was born for this clearly,” Pratt added when asked “are you ready?”

The former reality television star also said that he’s excited to debate Bass again.

“I love debating her on NBC. I look forward to a couple more on NBC and Fox. We can do debates every Friday if she would like. Because this actually became my most favorite thing to do,” he said.

“So yes, as many debates as Mayor Bass would like,” Pratt continued.

Reporter: “Are you going to debate Karen Bass again?”



Spencer Pratt: “I love debating her on NBC. I look forward to a couple more on NBC and Fox. We can do debates every Friday if she would like. Because this actually became my most favorite thing to do.”



“So yes, as many… pic.twitter.com/qkf7HiTSTh — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 3, 2026

“From the bottom of my heart, I love you, I appreciate you, I appreciate you for believing in me. I appreciate you for standing with me when others doubted me, because you know who I am,” she told supporters on Tuesday night.

“I have devoted my entire life to serving the city that I love, where I was born, and I’m going to continue to do that all the way to victory in November,” Bass continued.

Bass faced intense scrutiny for her handling of the 2025 wildfires in the deep-blue city, which has become a major focus in the race, as Pratt himself lost his home in the Palisades Fire. She and Raman have also faced criticism for the city’s homelessness crisis.

Even though Raman was running to the left of Bass, a Democrat, Pratt made his pitch to her supporters, which he might need to close the deal in November.

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To my fellow Angelenos who want change, and are considering voting for Nithya Raman, I can assure you, she is not fit for the job, and she has no path to victory. A vote for Nithya is a vote for Karen Bass. I am ready to earn your vote and make LA feel safe for all. pic.twitter.com/qfnbS9qH4P — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 1, 2026

“To my fellow Angelenos who want change, and are considering voting for Nithya Raman, I can assure you, she is not fit for the job, and she has no path to victory,” Pratt said in a Monday X post. “A vote for Nithya is a vote for Karen Bass. I am ready to earn your vote and make LA feel safe for all.”

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