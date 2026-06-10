After Months of Refusal Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Xavier Becerra For CA Governor

After months of refusing to endorse a candidate in California’s governor’s race, Gavin Newsom officially threw his support behind Democrat Xavier Becerra for the general election in November, where he is expected to face Republican Steve Hilton.

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He praised the former Secretary of Health and Human Services, who also served as California’s attorney general, for his “experience” and “grit,” while urging the state’s Democratic base to rally behind Becerra in November. Newsom went on to lean on a familiar Democratic talking point, arguing that Becerra would be effective at standing up to President Trump, a qualification that has become the centerpiece of all Democratic platforms.

.@XavierBecerra has the experience and grit California needs.



He will stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families, and keep our state moving forward.



It’s time to get to work and help him win this November. pic.twitter.com/kQbzdjlXHP — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2026

"Xavier Becerra has the experience and grit California needs," Newsom wrote in a post on X. "He will stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families, and keep our state moving forward. It’s time to get to work and help him win this November."

"I also want to thank every candidate who stepped forward and shared their vision for our state’s future," the governor continued. “Now it’s time for Democrats to unite and win in November. I’m proud to support Xavier as our nominee for Governor and look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition. He’ll stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families and keep California moving forward. Let’s get to work!”

Becerra responded to the endorsement with his own post on X.

Thank you, Governor @GavinNewsom.



You’ve helped lead California through some of our toughest challenges, and I’m honored to have your endorsement. I look forward to continuing to fight for working families and ensuring the California Dream is accessible for all.



Onward! https://t.co/6qeo0kFGih — Xavier Becerra (@XavierBecerra) June 10, 2026

As of Tuesday night, Becerra advanced with roughly 28 percent of the vote, while Hilton beat out progressive billionaire Tom Steyer for second place with about 25 percent. The two candidates are separated by roughly 350,000 votes, according to data from The New York Times.

As Hilton was confirmed to be advancing, this is what Becerra had to say:

Last week, Californians sent a clear message: more than four million voters chose a different path than the one Steve Hilton and Donald Trump are offering. That's the mandate I'll carry into November. Here's what we're fighting for: a California where every child gets a great education, every family can afford a home, and no one loses their health care because of where they were born or how much money they have. This November, voters will choose between a governor who will fight for that future and one who would hand Sacramento to Donald Trump. California will not be his next casualty. Whoever you voted for on June 2nd, whatever party you belong to — I want to earn your support. Every Californian deserves a governor who answers to them, not Washington D.C.

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🚨 New: statement from @XavierBecerra on facing Republican @SteveHiltonx in November:



“Last week, Californians sent a clear message: more than four million voters chose a different path than the one Steve Hilton and Donald Trump are offering. That's the mandate I'll carry into… — Nikki Laurenzo (@NikkiLaurenzo) June 10, 2026

Hilton faces a difficult battle, one he is unlikely to win in the Democratic stronghold, although Republicans can remain hopeful.

This campaign is not about Democrat v Republican. It's about common sense, change, practical solutions.



I'm not a politician. I'm an outsider, running for governor to shake up a system that is obviously not working. Here's my story: pic.twitter.com/AinEjhweHp — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 10, 2026

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