VIP
Talk About Platner’s Other Perversions and Creepiness; Leave His VA Stuff Out of It
Talk About Platner’s Other Perversions and Creepiness; Leave His VA Stuff Out of...
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race
The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight'
The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight'
Skid Row: Uh, We Got Paid By Dems to Vote for Their People
Skid Row: Uh, We Got Paid By Dems to Vote for Their People
Here's the Man Roy Cooper Refused to Lock Up
Here's the Man Roy Cooper Refused to Lock Up
CBS News' Editor-in-Chief's Next Assignment Will Certainly Cause Libs to Melt Down
CBS News' Editor-in-Chief's Next Assignment Will Certainly Cause Libs to Melt Down
ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon
ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon
When Leadership Loses Its Moral Compass
When Leadership Loses Its Moral Compass
Our Informational World Is Getting Smaller
Our Informational World Is Getting Smaller
A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued By Sea Drone
A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued By Sea Drone
Kristen Welker Insults President Trump With 'No Evidence' Guff
Kristen Welker Insults President Trump With 'No Evidence' Guff
An Obama-Era Border Crosser
An Obama-Era Border Crosser
Man Who Murdered Ukrainian Woman on Charlotte Light Rail Ruled Incompetent to Stand Federal Trial
Man Who Murdered Ukrainian Woman on Charlotte Light Rail Ruled Incompetent to Stand...
More Money Won’t Fix Our Schools. Mississippi Data Proves It.
More Money Won’t Fix Our Schools. Mississippi Data Proves It.
Tipsheet

After Months of Refusal Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Xavier Becerra For CA Governor

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2026 10:00 AM
After Months of Refusal Gavin Newsom Officially Endorses Xavier Becerra For CA Governor
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

After months of refusing to endorse a candidate in California’s governor’s race, Gavin Newsom officially threw his support behind Democrat Xavier Becerra for the general election in November, where he is expected to face Republican Steve Hilton.

Advertisement

He praised the former Secretary of Health and Human Services, who also served as California’s attorney general, for his “experience” and “grit,” while urging the state’s Democratic base to rally behind Becerra in November. Newsom went on to lean on a familiar Democratic talking point, arguing that Becerra would be effective at standing up to President Trump, a qualification that has become the centerpiece of all Democratic platforms.

"Xavier Becerra has the experience and grit California needs," Newsom wrote in a post on X. "He will stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families, and keep our state moving forward. It’s time to get to work and help him win this November."

"I also want to thank every candidate who stepped forward and shared their vision for our state’s future," the governor continued. “Now it’s time for Democrats to unite and win in November. I’m proud to support Xavier as our nominee for Governor and look forward to helping ensure a smooth transition. He’ll stand up to Donald Trump, defend our families and keep California moving forward. Let’s get to work!”

Recommended

The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Becerra responded to the endorsement with his own post on X.

As of Tuesday night, Becerra advanced with roughly 28 percent of the vote, while Hilton beat out progressive billionaire Tom Steyer for second place with about 25 percent. The two candidates are separated by roughly 350,000 votes, according to data from The New York Times.

As Hilton was confirmed to be advancing, this is what Becerra had to say:

Last week, Californians sent a clear message: more than four million voters chose a different path than the one Steve Hilton and Donald Trump are offering. That's the mandate I'll carry into November.

Here's what we're fighting for: a California where every child gets a great education, every family can afford a home, and no one loses their health care because of where they were born or how much money they have. This November, voters will choose between a governor who will fight for that future and one who would hand Sacramento to Donald Trump. California will not be his next casualty.

Whoever you voted for on June 2nd, whatever party you belong to — I want to earn your support. Every Californian deserves a governor who answers to them, not Washington D.C.

Advertisement

Hilton faces a difficult battle, one he is unlikely to win in the Democratic stronghold, although Republicans can remain hopeful. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight' Matt Vespa
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race Matt Vespa
Skid Row: Uh, We Got Paid By Dems to Vote for Their People Matt Vespa
CBS News' Editor-in-Chief's Next Assignment Will Certainly Cause Libs to Melt Down Matt Vespa
So Long, Nancy Mace Matt Vespa
ICE Raids Are Coming to This Major City Soon Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight' Matt Vespa
Advertisement