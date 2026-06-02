President Trump Calls on Californians to Surge to the Polls and Vote For Steve Hilton

President Trump called on Californians to flood the polls and vote for Republican Steve Hilton as the state's primary elections officially kick off Tuesday, setting the stage for a key test of whether the remarkable momentum California Republicans have built over the past month can translate into electoral gains.

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"CALIFORNIA: Vote today for Steve Hilton for Governor," the president wrote on Truth Social. "He will work with me and the Federal Government, the money will flow because I have confidence in him (but not any of the others!), and we will MAKE CALIFORNIA GREAT AGAIN."

"Steve Hilton will NEVER let you down," Trump added. "VOTE NOW!"

🚨 NOW: President Trump calls on Californians to STORM THE POLLS for Steve Hilton for governor



"CALIFORNIA: Vote today for Steve Hilton for Governor. He will work with me and the Federal Government, the money will flow because I have confidence in him (but not any of the… pic.twitter.com/hb84ZUqvz0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2026

✅ Top 10 Reasons to Vote for Steve Hilton for Governor of California TODAY:



1. Make California Affordable Again — No state income tax on the first $100,000 earned.



2. Cut Gas Prices — Get to $3/gallon by expanding oil production and fixing refineries.



3. Lower Electricity… pic.twitter.com/Rrj8V4gaHO — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 2, 2026

Hilton, who has vowed to revitalize the state's economy, was leading in the polls heading into the primary as Democrats struggled to coalesce around a single candidate. However, following Eric Swalwell's scandal-plagued departure from the race after being widely viewed as the frontrunner, Democrats began rallying around former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, as well as progressive billionaire and self-proclaimed climate activist Tom Steyer. Becerra now leads in the latest polling, followed by Hilton and then Steyer.

🚨 Latest Berkeley IGS Poll (May 29, 2026) – California Governor Race:



• Xavier Becerra: 25%



• Steve Hilton: 21%



• Tom Steyer: 19%



• Chad Bianco: 11%



Steve Hilton is showing strong momentum as the leading conservative candidate.

With the race tightening, now is the… https://t.co/SuSCoDwkwS pic.twitter.com/0505R6P58Z — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2026

Some polls even show Hilton in the lead, while others place Tom Steyer ahead, making the primary a wide-open contest. With the race tightening, Republicans have only one opportunity to ensure Hilton advances to the general election.

And Californians have been doing their part, with record numbers of Republicans turning out for early in-person voting and casting mail-in ballots.

Early in person vote in California Per Decision Desk HQ



🔵 207,937 (42%)

🔴 197,768 (40%)

🟡 87,940 (18%)



(Total: 493,645) pic.twitter.com/d7Ssp4NJpw — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 2, 2026

Final mail in votes in California vs 2022



2022:

🔵 54%

🔴 27%

🟡 19%



(2,986,474 Voted)



2026:

🔵 48% (-6)

🔴 32% (+5)

🟡 20% (+1)



(4,221,752 Voted) pic.twitter.com/JJmC5melie — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 2, 2026

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It remains unclear when the Golden State will know the outcome of the primary, as vote counting in California often takes weeks to complete. Until then, Republicans across the state and the nation will be watching closely, hopeful that voters preserve their opportunity to back a Republican candidate in November.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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