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President Trump Calls on Californians to Surge to the Polls and Vote For Steve Hilton

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 02, 2026 11:15 AM
President Trump Calls on Californians to Surge to the Polls and Vote For Steve Hilton
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

President Trump called on Californians to flood the polls and vote for Republican Steve Hilton as the state's primary elections officially kick off Tuesday, setting the stage for a key test of whether the remarkable momentum California Republicans have built over the past month can translate into electoral gains.

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"CALIFORNIA: Vote today for Steve Hilton for Governor," the president wrote on Truth Social. "He will work with me and the Federal Government, the money will flow because I have confidence in him (but not any of the others!), and we will MAKE CALIFORNIA GREAT AGAIN."

"Steve Hilton will NEVER let you down," Trump added. "VOTE NOW!"

Hilton, who has vowed to revitalize the state's economy, was leading in the polls heading into the primary as Democrats struggled to coalesce around a single candidate. However, following Eric Swalwell's scandal-plagued departure from the race after being widely viewed as the frontrunner, Democrats began rallying around former Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, as well as progressive billionaire and self-proclaimed climate activist Tom Steyer. Becerra now leads in the latest polling, followed by Hilton and then Steyer.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

Some polls even show Hilton in the lead, while others place Tom Steyer ahead, making the primary a wide-open contest. With the race tightening, Republicans have only one opportunity to ensure Hilton advances to the general election. 

And Californians have been doing their part, with record numbers of Republicans turning out for early in-person voting and casting mail-in ballots.

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It remains unclear when the Golden State will know the outcome of the primary, as vote counting in California often takes weeks to complete. Until then, Republicans across the state and the nation will be watching closely, hopeful that voters preserve their opportunity to back a Republican candidate in November.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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