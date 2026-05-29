Here's Which Politician Spencer Pratt Looks Up To

Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt revealed which poltiicans he looks up to, and his answer is one of the only correct ones: None of them.

"I hate these people."



Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt didn't hold back on @gutfeldfox as he says he keeps being asked which politicians he looks up to.



"These people let my house and my mom's house burn down," Pratt said before blasting Mayor Bass.



"She's actually… pic.twitter.com/fvbnVFvr8N — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2026

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"I keep getting asked, what politicians do you look up to? Who do you look up to?" Pratt said on Gutfeld. "I'm like, I hate these people. What are you talking about?"

"These people let my house, my mom's house, burn down. They are just, I called Mayor Bass on the debate an incredible liar, but she's actually a terrible liar," he added. "She's just incredible at how much she does it. Yeah, she's volume, not quality. I don't know. Her confidence is stunning."

While there may be politicians many people look up to, for someone like Pratt, who has seen and experienced firsthand the consequences of poor government, it can be difficult to trust anyone but yourself to fix issues that directly affect you. That same sentiment is also helping drive Pratt’s popularity in a race dominated by Democrats, many of whom plan to continue pushing one of America’s most iconic cities further into decline.

Pratt went even further, arguing that endorsements mean nothing to him as long as he has the support of the moms and animal lovers of Los Angeles. He said the same about celebrity endorsements, as incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has proudly showcased the many Hollywood figures backing her campaign.

🚨 SPENCER PRATT JUST GAVE THE PERFECT ANSWER



Q: Celebrities endorsing you?



PRATT: “I actually DON’T want celebrities to come out and endorse me.”



“I don't want anybody to endorse me except for the moms and the animal lovers in LA. That's my entire vote.” 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o1JeRHa1Cn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2026

Throughout his high-profile campaign, Pratt has doubled down on the idea that he is not a partisan, but a “common sense” candidate. He has noted that many of his supporters are Democrats, and has branded himself the “look around” candidate, as Los Angeles’ poor governance has served as a walking campaign ad for his mayoral run.

Spencer Pratt just branded himself the “look around” candidate in the Los Angeles mayor’s race.



He’s telling residents to open their eyes and see the failed policies of the California Democrats for themselves.



PRATT: “My campaign now, how I identify, besides being the common… pic.twitter.com/CK2S0GyVDk — Overton (@overton_news) May 29, 2026

The message is simple: do Angelenos want more homelessness, crime, and destruction, or do they want change? And the only way to get that change is to vote for it directly.

This comes as the city's mayoral primary is set for Tuesday, and Pratt is widely expected to move on to the general election. It remains to be seen though if he'll be able to gain ground over incumbent mayor Karen Bass.

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